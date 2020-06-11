Kitchen Magic Reopens Production Facilities; Launches New Design Consult Options

Press Releases Kitchen Magic Inc. Press Release

Nazareth, PA, June 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kitchen Magic, based in Nazareth, PA since 1979, is in the essential business of designing dream kitchen remodels. The company has re-geared its manufacturing facilities and has launched virtual design options, in addition to in-home consultations. "To protect staff and clients, our showroom will remain closed for the foreseeable future to practice social distancing. We continue to do our part to help prevent Coronavirus spread," says Renate Sprung, Vice President of Marketing. Traditionally, remodeling your kitchen meant meeting with a designer face-to-face. Virtual consultations effectively allow customers to stay at home, as the design team creates a personalized dream kitchen. "While we may not be able to meet in person, customers can fully explore the design process, select styles, and materials, and learn about flexible financing," adds Sprung. Each design professional connects with a client using a video conferencing platform. During the process, the designer offers a kitchen or bath design tour featuring various options, desires, and budgets. The virtual process allows the designer to interact with each customer in real-time, creating a virtual tour from inspiration, to layout, color, and materials, through final approval. Installations are scheduled when allowed each state Kitchen Magic serves, (CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI) in addition to when the client and staff feel comfortable. About Kitchen Magic: Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

