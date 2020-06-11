Chadwick A. McTighe, Member with Stites & Harbison, PLLC, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies Event



New York, NY, June 11, 2020 --(



About Chadwick A. McTighe



Chad McTighe is the Louisville Office Leader of the Business Litigation Service Group. He advises and represents clients in a wide range of business and commercial litigation matters, including extensive practice in class action litigation, shareholder and membership disputes, real estate litigation, data breaches, and fiduciary duty litigation. He represents clients in various industries, including oil and gas, tax liens, insurance, financial institutions, health care, and many others. He has practiced in a number of state and federal courts and has successfully argued multiple issues of first impression resulting in published appellate decisions. His accolades include: Martindale-Hubbell® (AV-Preeminent® rating), Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation’s Future Star, and Global Award as Class Action Adviser of the Year – USA in 2014.



About Stites & Harbison, PLLC



A full-service law firm representing clients across the United States and internationally, Stites & Harbison, PLLC is known as a preeminent firm managing sophisticated transactions, challenging litigation, and complex regulatory matters on a daily basis. The firm represents a broad spectrum of clients including multinational corporations, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, health care organizations, manufacturers, private companies, nonprofit organizations, family-owned businesses, and individuals. Tracing its origins to 1832, Stites & Harbison is one of the oldest law practices in the nation.



Stites & Harbison has 10 offices across five states — Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. The firm’s attorneys are currently admitted to practice in 19 states and the District of Columbia.



Abstract



Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.



Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.



Key Issues:



• Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview

• Trends and Developments

• Recent Data Breach Lawsuits

• Potential Risks and Pitfalls

• Winning Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



