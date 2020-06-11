Jonathan Cross, Counsel with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s US Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Jonathan Cross, Counsel with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s US Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions: Trends and Developments to Watch Out For Live Webcast

New York, NY, June 11, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/us-tariffs-trade-wars-and-sanctions/



About Jonathan Cross



Jonathan's practice focuses on government investigations and regulatory matters, including US economic sanctions and export control issues, CFIUS issues, and antitrust clearances and litigation. Jonathan also has substantial experience in the field of complex commercial litigation.



About Herbert Smith Freehills



Operating from 26 offices across Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America, Herbert Smith Freehills is at the heart of the new global business landscape providing premium quality, full-service legal advice. The firm provides many of the world’s most important organizations with access to market-leading dispute resolution, projects and transactional legal advice, combined with expertise in a number of global industry sectors, including banks, consumer products, energy, financial buyers, infrastructure & transport, mining, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, real estate, TMT and manufacturing & industrials.



The New York office of Herbert Smith Freehills includes a team of seasoned litigators as well as international arbitration specialists representing clients in a wide range of commercial litigation, investigations, cross-border matters and class actions throughout the United States. New York is also the hub for the firm's global Latin America practice with a focus on infrastructure and project finance matters. Additionally, New York has a cross-border M&A practice with a focus on outbound investments into Asia-Pac and EMEA. The team’s experience is broad-based and encompasses a variety of sectors, with notable expertise in financial services, energy and consumer products.



Lawyers in the firm's New York office have extensive experience in advising financial institutions regarding compliance with US economic sanctions. The firm has provided analysis of US sanctions issues arising in connection with transactions or potential transactions involving Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Myanmar, Iran and other jurisdictions, on behalf of US and non-US clients in the financial services, mining, oil and gas, and other sectors.



Abstract



The year 2019 saw significant developments in the use of U.S. sanctions and tariffs, as well as in the country’s ongoing trade war with China. The Trump administration imposed new or enhanced Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions on several countries in 2019, including Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, and Russia. In addition, the Trump Administration has placed a new emphasis on U.S. Commerce Department export controls as a US policy tool with respect to China, tightening export-control restrictions applicable to dealings with Huawei Technologies Co. and a number of its affiliates, and has significantly tightened CFIUS national-security review of certain foreign investments in the United States. In the same year, the U.S. revealed the terms of its phase one trade deal with China, which increases China’s purchases of the former’s products and rollbacks U.S. tariffs.



The U.S. government’s intensified use of tariffs and sanctions is expected to continue throughout 2020. Anticipated developments for the year ahead include the phase-specific removal of U.S. tariffs on China, Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, and consideration of new China and Russia-related sanctions proposals as a legislative priority.



In this live webcast, international trade law experts John M. Peterson (Neville Peterson) and Jonathan Cross (Herbert Smith Freehills LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent developments involving U.S. tariffs, trade wars, and sanctions. As experts, they will also present practical guidance on how companies and concerned practitioners can navigate emerging trade issues given the fast-evolving regulatory and political climate.



• U.S. Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions in 2019 - A Review

• Recent Trends and Developments

• Issues and Challenges

• Best Compliance Practices

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



