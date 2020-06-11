David Kaufman, Senior Director with Heffler Claims Group to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies Event



New York, NY, June 11, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/data-breach-class-action-litigation/



About David (Dave) Kaufman



David (Dave) Kaufman is a Senior Director at Heffler Claims Group and has spent his entire career in the legal field, consulting with clients to develop innovative class action settlement solutions in the areas of data breach, consumer, securities, antitrust, and insurance. Drawing from over 20 years of experience in the legal services industry, Dave specializes in pre-settlement consultation and aiding clients through the mediation process. As a sought-after professional, Dave has had a hand in both large and small settlements, including complex privacy and data breach cases. Dave also participated in one of the largest international securities cases. Dave’s experience and specialization in the legal industry contributes to his ability to identify efficiencies in even the most complex settlements.



About Heffler Claims Group



Heffler Claims Group (Heffler), a division of global advisor, Duff & Phelps, is a national leader in class action settlement administration, having specialized in the notice and administration of complex legal matters for more than 50 years. Together with Prime Clerk, the leading bankruptcy claims and noticing agent and another Duff & Phelps company, we offer the most comprehensive administrative services in the industry. As a member of the Duff & Phelps family of companies, we have nearly 4,000 professionals in 25 countries around the world and provide our clients with world-class IT, cybersecurity, and global notification and administration capabilities for class action claims administration including Consumer, Antitrust, Securities, Data Breach, and Mass Tort matters.



Abstract



Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.



Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.



Key Issues:



• Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview

• Trends and Developments

• Recent Data Breach Lawsuits

• Potential Risks and Pitfalls

• Winning Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



