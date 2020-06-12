Press Releases Knoza Press Release

Receive press releases from Knoza: By Email RSS Feeds: Knoza’s Revenue Recovery Software Hits Milestones

Knoza announced today that its proprietary Revenue Recovery software has returned over $600,000 collectively to over 100 clients.

Orlando, FL, June 12, 2020 --(



“Amazon is the most important e-commerce platform in the world,” said Adam Schwartz, founder and CEO of Knoza Consulting, “but it is so large now that sometimes it makes mistakes. Amazon damages and/or loses a product, inventories less than you shipped, mishandles a return, etc. that should result in refund to you. But Amazon has no incentive to make this an easy process."



Knoza’s Revenue Recovery software tool connects to your account and files cases on your behalf for every time it believes Amazon owes your account money. Any recovered money is a reimbursement that goes directly into your account.



“Since these issues would not otherwise be on your radar, it’s pretty close to free money,” said Zac Chenaille, CTO of Knoza, the lead developer of the Revenue Recovery software and accompanying dashboard.



More broadly, Knoza offers 12 specific and distinct services to its clients. These range from ad management and competitor research to inventory management and unauthorized reseller eradication.



Knoza currently has 20 employees, all located in Orlando.



Learn more about Knoza Consulting at www.Knoza.com Orlando, FL, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Knoza, a Central Florida company that enables brands to maximize their revenue on Amazon.com, announced today its proprietary Revenue Recovery software has returned more than $600,000 collectively to over 100 clients. In the past 12 months, Knoza has won over 5,000 refunds from Amazon for its clients.“Amazon is the most important e-commerce platform in the world,” said Adam Schwartz, founder and CEO of Knoza Consulting, “but it is so large now that sometimes it makes mistakes. Amazon damages and/or loses a product, inventories less than you shipped, mishandles a return, etc. that should result in refund to you. But Amazon has no incentive to make this an easy process."Knoza’s Revenue Recovery software tool connects to your account and files cases on your behalf for every time it believes Amazon owes your account money. Any recovered money is a reimbursement that goes directly into your account.“Since these issues would not otherwise be on your radar, it’s pretty close to free money,” said Zac Chenaille, CTO of Knoza, the lead developer of the Revenue Recovery software and accompanying dashboard.More broadly, Knoza offers 12 specific and distinct services to its clients. These range from ad management and competitor research to inventory management and unauthorized reseller eradication.Knoza currently has 20 employees, all located in Orlando.Learn more about Knoza Consulting at www.Knoza.com Contact Information Knoza Consulting

Allen H. Kupetz

559-933-7063



www.knoza.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Knoza