Mihran Yenikomshian, Vice President with Analysis Group, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Data Breach Class Action Litigation on the Rise: Winning Strategies Event

New York, NY, June 12, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/data-breach-class-action-litigation/



About Mihran Yenikomshian



Mr. Yenikomshian specializes in data analysis and economic modeling, and has consulted on economic and strategic issues to companies in a variety of industries, including cybersecurity. He has supported experts in data breach class actions by evaluating the defendants’ data security controls as part of the liability assessment. He has also calculated damages in a variety of consumer class action cases. Mr. Yenikomshian has served as a testifying expert in a criminal matter, provided critiques of data and analytical methodologies in support of rebuttal testimony, and assisted attorneys with discovery, cross-examination strategy, and settlement negotiations. He has also developed interactive software tools to help clients make strategic decisions. Mr. Yenikomshian is a member of the American Bar Association and serves as co-chair of its Big Data Committee and Data Science Working Group, and as vice chair of its AI and Robotics Committee.

About Analysis Group



Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.



Abstract



Data breaches in the U.S. have shown no signs of slowing down in the last several years, neither have the wave of class action cases associated with these. Recent breaches include some of the largest companies such as LifeLabs, Yahoo, Equifax, and Google LLC. Such breaches, as well as the infringements incorporated with it, can impose tremendous burdens on banks and credit card companies that have to respond to a flood of fraud claims and canceled cards.



Although not every data breach leads to litigation, the massive, high-profile ones typically do and targeted companies are left to settle costly cases and damages. As the stakes continue to escalate, businesses must always be prepared – winning defense strategies are a must.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent data breach class action litigations. Speakers will also present winning strategies to use for an aggressive defense while mitigating possible risks and pitfalls.



Key Issues:



• Data Breach Class Action Litigation – An Overview

• Trends and Developments

• Recent Data Breach Lawsuits

• Potential Risks and Pitfalls

• Winning Strategies



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



