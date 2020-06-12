John M. Peterson, Partner with Neville Peterson LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s US Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions Event



John M. Peterson, Partner with Neville Peterson LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group's US Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions: Trends and Developments to Watch Out For Live Webcast

New York, NY, June 12, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/us-tariffs-trade-wars-and-sanctions/



About John Peterson



John Peterson has practiced international trade and Customs law since 1977, and has enjoyed every minute of it. His practice embraces all phases of trade law, from counseling and import planning, to representation of clients before government agencies, and litigation in United States and foreign courts. Each new engagement allows him to learn about different industries, products, technologies and people. Whether the practice of law takes him to a high rise office tower in Asia, a factory on a Caribbean Island, or the control room of the Trans-Alaska pipeline, he relishes the opportunity to help clients solve problems and improve their operation.



John regularly represents foreign and domestic clients before United States Customs and Border Protection, the United States International Trade Commission, the United States Department of Commerce, the Foreign Trade Zones Board the Office of United States Trade Representative, the Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Departments of State and Treasury. He also assists clients with issues arising before foreign Customs authorities and international organizations, including the World Trade Organization and the World Customs Organization.



About Neville Peterson LLP



Neville Peterson LLP is a law firm concentrating in international and domestic trade regulation matters. For more than 25 years, the firm has provided legal counsel and representation to foreign and domestic corporations and industries, governments, Customhouse brokers, freight forwarders, carriers and individuals in the areas of international trade, Customs law, export controls, intellectual property, antitrust, shipping, product safety, and related Federal regulatory disciplines.



The firm’s practice spans administrative representation, litigation and counseling before United States and foreign agencies, courts and international organizations.



Abstract



The year 2019 has seen significant developments in the use of U.S. sanctions and tariffs, as well as in the country’s ongoing trade war with China. The Trump administration has imposed the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions on several countries in 2019 including Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, and Russia. In the same year, the U.S. revealed the terms of its phase one trade deal with China, which increases China’s purchases of the former’s products and rollbacks U.S. tariffs.



The U.S. government’s intensified use of tariffs and sanctions is expected to continue this 2020. Anticipated developments for the year ahead include the phase-specific removal of U.S. tariffs on China, Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, and evaluation of Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA) as a legislative priority.



In this live webcast, international trade law experts John M. Peterson (Neville Peterson) and Jonathan Cross (Herbert Smith Freehills LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of the recent developments involving U.S. tariffs, trade wars, and sanctions. As experts, they will also present practical guidance on how companies and concerned practitioners can navigate emerging trade issues given the fast-evolving regulatory and political climate.



• U.S. Tariffs, Trade Wars, and Sanctions in 2019 - A Review

• Recent Trends and Developments

• Issues and Challenges

• Best Compliance Practices

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



