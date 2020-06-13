KorTerra Names Erik Chamberlain Manager of Cloud Operations

Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

KorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure software platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn. Minneapolis, MN, June 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., the market leader in damage prevention software for the utility industry, has appointed Erik Chamberlain as Manager of Cloud Operations. Chamberlain will oversee the continual optimization of KorTerra’s cloud infrastructure, deployments, and operations.Previously serving as the Technical Services team’s Post Development Manager, Chamberlain is a go-to subject matter expert with broad technical abilities and more than 17 years of damage prevention industry experience. His positive approach to leadership and established track record of success in troubleshooting, process improvement, project management, and customer excellence have already proven to be invaluable components in driving KorTerra’s forward momentum.As the Manager of Cloud Operations, Chamberlain will lead a growing team that develops and maintains operational best practices to deploy and implement all KorTerra cloud offerings.About KorTerraKorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure software platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn. Contact Information KorTerra

Talia Hanneman

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



