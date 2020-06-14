Fleet Response Wins Three Communicator Awards for Fleet Response Mobile

Press Releases Fleet Response Press Release

Independence, OH, June 14, 2020 --(



With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence among communications professionals. Among these entries are some of the most well-known companies in the world, such as Amazon, ESPN Films, Publicis Sapient, Macy’s, PepsiCo Design & Innovation, and Forbes Media.



The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards were recently announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts and Fleet Response was honored to receive recognition and accolades for the following categories:



Fleet Response Mobile -- Mobile - Features-Integrated Mobile Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites: Gold, Excellence

Fleet Response Mobile -- Mobile - Features-Best Practices for Mobile Apps / Sites: Gold, Excellence

Fleet Response Mobile -- Mobile - Features-Integrated Mobile Experience for Mobile Apps / Sites: Gold, Excellence



"It is a great honor and supports the collective hard work and creative energy that we poured into the development of Fleet Response Mobile. It means a lot to have our new technology recognized by our industry peers and the executives from the AIVA," said Jodie Varner, Vice President of Client Engagement



For a full list of this year's winners, visit https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/



About Fleet Response

Established in 1986, Fleet Response is a Specialized Auto Third Party Administrator (TPA) offering claims, safety, and compliance solutions for your fleet, risk, and safety teams. Our services include first party auto, third party property, and bodily injury claims management as well as subrogation services. Our goal is to manage all aspects of the claims process with a focus on controlling costs and cycle time. For more information, visit www.FleetResponse.com



About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.



Cindy Fortesque

+1-216-525-3870



www.fleetresponse.com/



