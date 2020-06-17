RoboMarkets Receives “Best Global Stocks Broker 2020” Award

Press Releases RoboMarkets Press Release

Limassol, Cyprus, June 17, 2020 --(



“Global Forex Awards 2020 - B2B” unites the world’s leading companies that made the greatest contribution to the development of trading solutions and innovations for the Forex market. Awards are given to the best representatives of the industry in providing liquidity, client services, order execution, affiliate conditions, and other important aspects of the Forex B2B market. The winners are decided by open voting among clients of the forex companies from all over the world.



Open voting to decide the winners was taking place throughout April 2020. More than 3,200 traders participated and voted more than 6,000 times for nominees in all categories. The winners were announced on June 5th, 2020.



Konstantin Rashap, RoboMarkets development manager in Europe: “We take this award as another confirmation that our efforts focused on complex development of services offered on the stock market proved to be very efficient. Our conditions for investments in stocks have become even more competitive recently, while the range of available assets has significantly expanded. The award we’ve received not only demonstrates our achievements but is also perceived as a motivation to keep development pace in order to provide our clients with the most cutting-edge professional services of the highest possible quality.”



About RoboMarkets

Tim Zuev

+65 3158 8389



www.robomarkets.com



