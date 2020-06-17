RoboForex Receives “Best Global Mobile Trading App 2020” Award

Press Releases RoboMarkets Press Release

Limassol, Cyprus, June 17, 2020 --(



Every year, Global Forex Awards organizers present awards to the companies, which demonstrate outstanding results in providing services on the Forex market. From April 1st to 29th, there was open voting on the organizer’s website, where anybody who wanted to could vote for a certain company from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East in various categories. The winners were announced and rewarded on June 5th, 2020.



Global Forex Awards are presented to the best companies and brands of the Forex market, both globally and regionally. They are awarded to the forex brokers that implement the most advanced and cutting-edge technologies, apply complex market research tools and progressive educational programs, and introduce up-to-date business solutions to provide clients with top-class services.



Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboForex: “We’re very pleased to receive this award. Nowadays, many familiar aspects of the world around us are changing, including consumer tastes and needs. Mobile devices have already made great changes in approaches to business development in many areas of the economy and industry. Trading is also developing by leaps and bounds, that’s why it’s very important for the Company to have mobile products that allow traders to perform trading operations from anywhere in the world on the conditions similar to fully-functional desktop platforms.”



About RoboForex

Tim Zuev

+65 3158 8389



https://roboforex.com/



