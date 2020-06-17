Rahul Singh, MC Willard Brown Director of Marketing and Digital, Hands Over Record Business of Over 50 Marketing Accounts to His Successor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MC Willard Brown Press Release

With close to 5 years of service at MC Willard Brown, Rahul Singh hands over the multi-million dollar business to his successor. Rahul passes on a legacy of brands built from day one of operation since the Hong Kong-based Business Consulting and Marketing Consulting came to India. With a diverse portfolio and multi-layer revenue stream, Rahul Singh's departure has been a planned move for about 6 months in the making.

Mumbai, India, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CEO and Co-Founder of MC Willard Brown says, "Rahul Singh has added immense value for our business in India, UAE and South East Asia. He has been a partner in the success story of MC Willard Brown since its inception. As part of the pilot team, he has co-created the culture in the organisation. Rahul is a resilient leader with a pragmatic approach. Our conversation has never been limited to marketing or its byproducts. I wish Rahul success in all his endeavors."

