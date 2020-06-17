Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Purchases South Carolina MGA, Insurit & Associates Inc.

Press Releases Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Press Release

Columbia, SC, June 17, 2020 --(



Established in 2012, Insurit & Associates, formerly located in West Columbia, South Carolina, was an insurance provider for personal lines insurance.



This purchase now allows AUI to service 80 more insurance agencies across South Carolina.



“We have been looking for ways to connect with more South Carolina agents and are excited to continue these relationships and opportunities,” said Zach Blaetz, AUI Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. “Dennis Nipper (former President of Insurit & Associates) and his team have done an excellent job of helping the transition go as smooth as possible.”



Along with the acquisition of their homeowners book, AUI is also welcoming Insurit & Associates’ underwriter, Marisa Zimmer, to its personal lines team. She joins with 8 years in the industry and will be servicing personal lines policies remotely in South Carolina.



Zach Blaetz

704-773-1575



http://www.appund.com/



