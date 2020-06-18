Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Personal Lines Account Manager

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Patty Taylor brings more than 30 years of insurance industry experience to the agency.

Taylor has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. In this position, she will handle the ongoing management of personal lines accounts, retaining new and renewal clients, and promoting new business. Prior to joining POWERS, Taylor served as a client advisor and account manager at various insurance agencies.



“Patty has the extensive background and customer service experience we look for when hiring new team members,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management President JD Powers. “Her communication style and dedicated work ethic make her the perfect candidate to handle our clients’ specific needs.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.powersinsurance.com



