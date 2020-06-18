Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School Partnership Named One of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in Greater Washington

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

The Washington Post announced that the Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School partnership has made the list of 2020 Top Workplaces in the Greater Washington, DC area. This is the third time in 4 years that the partnership has received this recognition, which spotlights private, public, nonprofit, and government agencies that received the highest employee ratings from a survey contracted by the newspaper.

“This honor speaks to the strong ties and trust that Mary’s Center and Briya build, not only among students and participants in the community, but also among staff,” said Todd A. Cox, Chair of Mary’s Center’s Board of Directors. “The drive to improve the lives of others is what brings people to work at Mary’s Center and Briya, and our shared commitment to creating an environment of mutual respect, accountability, and teamwork is what keeps them here.”



Mary’s Center started 32 years ago as a small clinic in a basement with 10 employees serving 200 women fleeing war and poverty. In 1999, Mary’s Center and Briya formed a partnership based in the belief and research that families would have better outcomes if their health, social services, and educational needs were addressed together.



“Mary’s Center and Briya have been partners for 21 years. We are rooted by a common sense of purpose: ensuring all families can thrive and reach their fullest potential,” said Daniela Grigioni, Chair of Briya’s Board of Directors. “It is powerful to come to work each day in a community that shares your passion and commitment to excellent outcomes in health care and education. We believe that’s what makes our organizations a truly special place to work.”



Today, these vibrant organizations have more than 700 employees with a variety of backgrounds and expertise who are dedicated to the wellbeing of their 60,000 participants ­– and to making Mary’s Center a top quality leader among the 1,400 Community Health Centers in the country and Briya a Tier 1 public charter school within the District of Columbia.



“The open and collaborative atmosphere we have maintained over the years was put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO. “I am proud that despite the challenges of having the majority of our staff teleworking during this time, our frontline workers have felt everyone’s support and our team is stronger and more connected than ever – a true testament to the resilience that makes us a top workplace.”



Out of 200 total companies honored this year, the Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School partnership was one of 30 to be recognized in the Large category. The full list along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Washington Post’s website. The Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.



Founded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.



