Zinrelo Recognized by Crozdesk for All-Round Performance

Zinrelo is proud of another feather in its cap with recognition from yet another business software platform. Crozdesk has awarded not one, not two, but all three of their prestigious badges to Zinrelo.

With an extremely high user satisfaction (95/100) score it comes as no surprise that Zinrelo is seen as a trusted Vendor. This has contributed to Zinrelo’s impressive overall score of 91/100. Zinrelo now has the #1 ranking in Loyalty and Membership category by a huge margin. This reaffirms the fact that Zinrelo is an all-round loyalty solution that is a best fit for all kinds of businesses. Furthermore, with recent business trends focusing on customer retention, Zinrelo is preferred choice for a Loyalty & Rewards Program. To learn how you can increase your revenues and profitability, Request a Zinrelo demo at zinrelo.com San Jose, CA, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Crozdesk is an advanced business software discovery platform. It runs AI and machine learning ranking algorithms to power their software recommendations. These recommendations are based on a fully automated predictive scoring algorithm. It analyzes large amounts of both quantitative and qualitative data to estimate performance, user satisfaction and maturity of software solutions and compares this data with their competitors. Ranking is done based on various aspects but the overall score is in one simple metric i.e. on a scale of 0-100. Thus, these rankings are not only relevant but also extremely hard to manipulate.Quality Choice Badge:- Awarded to vendors with Crozscore higher that 80- Only 33% of vendors are awarded this badgeHappiest Users Badge:- Awarded to vendors with a user rating of at least 4.5/5.0- Only 10% of vendors are awarded this badgeTrusted Vendor Badge:- Awarded to vendors with high market presence or market share- Only 20% of vendors are awarded this badgeWith an extremely high user satisfaction (95/100) score it comes as no surprise that Zinrelo is seen as a trusted Vendor. This has contributed to Zinrelo’s impressive overall score of 91/100. Zinrelo now has the #1 ranking in Loyalty and Membership category by a huge margin. This reaffirms the fact that Zinrelo is an all-round loyalty solution that is a best fit for all kinds of businesses. Furthermore, with recent business trends focusing on customer retention, Zinrelo is preferred choice for a Loyalty & Rewards Program. To learn how you can increase your revenues and profitability, Request a Zinrelo demo at zinrelo.com