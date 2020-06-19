GlacialPower Launches New GP-CVM400P LED Driver Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and DALI2 Functions

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

New Taipei City, Taiwan, June 19, 2020 --(



The advanced features of GP-CVM400P product family include high efficiency, silent operation and light weight. This series offer the CV of 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. GP-CVM400P-xxV is non-dimming, GP-CVM400P-xxVA supports 3-in-1 dimming, and GP-CVM400P-xxVD2 supports DALI2 functions. The GP-CVM400P series can cover most of market demands especially for high power requirement of LED strip and light box markets.



The GP-CVM400P series feature a fully isolated metal housing with aluminum material; it comes in an IP67-rated dust and waterproof enclosure suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. The output and dimming lines are totally compliant with the new regulations with isolation to ensure the safety during installation. The new series include the over current protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP), over temperature protection (OTP) and over voltage protection (OVP). These features protect the LED driver and lighting fixture to ensure a long lifespan.



Features:

- Universal AC input from 90 to 305Vac.

- Constant voltage mode.

- Built-in Active PFC function.

- Protections: OVP, OCP, SCP and OTP.

- High efficiency up to 93.5%.

- Fully insulated case with IP67 rated.

- Standby power consumption < 0.5W at 230Vac.

- Suitable for LED strips and light box applications.

- 3-in-1 dimming (dim-to-off) and DALI2 functions available.



- The output and dimming lines are compliant with the new regulations with isolation.



About GlacialPower

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



