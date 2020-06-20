Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pantonium Press Release

Receive press releases from Pantonium: By Email RSS Feeds: Pantonium Awarded $2 Million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada to Develop On-Demand Transit Software

Toronto, Canada, June 20, 2020 --



Pantonium’s EverRun software is designed to create and optimize the journeys of fleets of buses in real-time in accordance to rider demand. Letting transit riders request trips on-demand to and from any bus stop within a designated service area. This allows municipal public transit agencies to take buses off of fixed routes and send them directly to where transit riders want to go. This technology has increased public transit ridership by over 300% in it’s initial pilot in Belleville, Ontario.



By deploying this technology in as many towns and cities as possible Pantonium will help public transit become more efficient and accessible. On-demand transit can increase public transit ridership, by 2022 this project will help prevent over 6,000,000 car trips, saving over 20,000 tons of C02 emissions.



The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry said this about the project, “Our government is supporting Canadian companies as they seize the opportunities created by cleantech to leave a cleaner, more prosperous planet for our kids. Thanks to Pantonium Inc.’s innovative technology, Canada’s public transit will become more efficient and accessible, while reducing CO2 emissions.”



The SDTC funding will help Pantonium and consortium members, who include Via Mobility Services based in Boulder, Colorado and CK Transit, the municipal transit agency for Chatham-Kent, Ontario, develop and deploy the next generation of on-demand transit technology.



“Canadian cleantech entrepreneurs are tackling problems across Canada and in every sector. In this unprecedented economic climate, it is more important than ever to invest in cleantech companies like Pantonium. Pantonium’s software has made on-demand public transportation a reality – and makes it possible to respond to user demand in real time. Technologies like this are leading the way to a more sustainable future, and this investment will help them reach bigger markets,” said, Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.



“We are excited to start this important project. We believe public transit is a critical tool to help stop climate change and improve social mobility and equity,” said Remi Desa, Pantonium’s CEO. “The new technology developed by Pantonium with the help of SDTC will improve the accessibility and productivity of Canada’s and the rest of the world’s public transit. The advanced algorithm and mobile applications produced by the project will be an excellent tool for cities to use to increase bus ridership and reduce our reliance on private cars.”



Pantonium currently has deployments of on demand transit software in more than 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada including the recently announced partnership with Stratford, Ontario which is planned to launch on-demand transit service in July.



About Pantonium:



Pantonium creates digital infrastructure to enable efficient on-demand public transportation. Pantonium takes public transit vehicles off of fixed routes and takes them on optimized journeys that respond to user demand in real-time. The software builds and self-adjusts routes and schedules based on dynamic changes, delays, cancellations and more without any need for human intervention. It allows cities to provide better quality public transportation at a lower cost per ride and can operate as a standalone system or integrate seamlessly with fixed routes. This type of transit service enabled by Pantonium reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps to fight climate change by reducing the mileage of public transit vehicles and by getting users out of private cars and onto public transit.



About Sustainable Development Technology Canada:



Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) helps Canadian companies develop and deploy competitive, clean technology solutions, to help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, clean air, clean water and clean soil.



As an independent federal foundation and flagship program, SDTC’s funding of Canadian entrepreneurs has created jobs, growth and long-term prosperity for Canada. Since inception, SDTC has invested over $1.15billion in 400 companies, creating 13,000 jobs. SDTC companies have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 18.1 megatonnes annually, equivalent to the energy it takes to heat 600 million homes.



Contacts

Follow Pantonium on Twitter: @pantoniuminc

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC

Name: Luke Mellor

Company: Pantonium Inc.

Phone: 1-866-797-0426 ext. 705

Luke Mellor

1 (866) 797-0426 ext. 705



www.pantonium.com



