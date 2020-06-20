Office Supply Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Press Releases Office Supply Solutions Press Release

Office Supply Solutions has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses, many on a national basis.

Office Supply Solutions started in 2010 to supply a variety of office products to St. Louis area businesses. The firm has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses many on a national basis.



“It’s been an exciting 10 years. We have faced the challenges of business operations, maintained steady growth with a new customer for every day since our launch and continue to evolve to meet the needs of our clients,” Brimer said.



Office Supply Solutions is known for its wide variety of office products and as soon as same day delivery. The firm offers everything from laser printer cartridges, copy paper and specialty paper, notepads, janitorial supplies, medical supplies, to furniture of all types.



The company did a quick pivot recently during the Covid-19 crisis and began offering high-demand items to businesses to include hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, paper towels and toilet paper. “We practice a high degree of customer service and do whatever we can to help our clients. Fortunately we are able to secure many items that are in short supply. Area business owners really appreciated it and we actually landed several new clients because of it.”



Perhaps best known for its Network-a-Thon, St. Louis’ largest free networking event, Office Supply Solutions will continue to operate the event as a way to give back to the community. “We have helped connect hundreds of individuals during the five years of the event. The best part is there are no pretensions or expectations. It’s a lively event and always a lot of fun. You never know if you will make a new business connection or a friend for life.”



About Office Supply Solutions

Office Supply Solutions combines the selection of all major office supply stores with the convenience of next day delivery, and special order “same day” delivery of office supplies including printer ink for HP, Lexmark, Brother, Epson, and Dell toner, paper, office furniture, office cleaning supplies, computers and all types of office technology products.



