Coassemble Announces a Game-Changer in Online Training with Unlocked Learning

Revolutionizing the way teams train and share knowledge.

https://www.facebook.com/coassemble/ Denver, CO, June 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coassemble a company democratizing online training for global brands, has announced Unlocked Learning. Unlocked Learning is a revolution in online training that reinvents how teams share knowledge and design learning experiences. Unlocked Learning ensures training is not locked down to one application. Instead, it allows teams to seamlessly integrate training into the everyday workflow, ready to go whenever people need it. Allowing teams to share their knowledge in real-time—wherever employees spend their day, in the platforms they already know and love.“Our vision for Unlocked Learning is to simplify the rich sharing of knowledge inside the business tools of today. Rather than going to an LMS (Learning Management System), what we can do is put training in the hands of employees at a time and place that is most relevant for them to perform their roles,” says Ryan Macpherson, CEO at Coassemble. “While giving team leaders full transparency. We are literally unlocking business knowledge, setting it free, to allow businesses to grow and scale.”Features and benefits of Unlocked Learning include:- Transform team knowledge into rich, bit-size training content.- Reach your audience with training in the platforms where they are engaged daily, for example, Slack, Intercom, Jira, and Salesforce.- Allow contextually relevant training to take place in the flow of everyday work.- Allow peer-to-peer training to organically take place through simple sharing in everyday platforms.- Access full analytics and visibility over the entire training journey.Unlocked Learning will be available in August 2020. For more information, visit https://coassemble.com/unlocked-learning.About CoassembleCoassemble makes it simple for teams to share knowledge. Coassemble’s award-winning online training platform empowers users with an intuitive learning environment. Geared towards mid-market and technology-based companies, Coassemble creates an organic workflow that leads to more engaged teams and the ability to grow cohesively at scale. Based in Australia and Denver, CO, Coassemble is leading the new generation of online training. Visit us at coassemble.com.Links to video assets:Animated message - https://youtu.be/fQg4Gsj3C5gCEO, Ryan Macpherson discussing Unlocked Learning - https://youtu.be/EF1-XT-_hPoWebsitehttps://coassemble.com/Twitterhttps://twitter.com/coassembleFacebookhttps://www.facebook.com/coassemble/ Contact Information Coassemble

Claire Brown

+61484003203



coassemble.com



