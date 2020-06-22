Compunnel Digital Ranked as Top 10 BI Consulting/ Services Company by CIO Review

Press Releases Compunnel Digital Press Release

Compunnel Digital, a leading global IT services and consulting company, ranks among the top 10 most promising Business Intelligence consulting/service companies – 2020 by CIO Review. They have been helping enterprises embrace data-driven business models. Read on to learn more.

Plainsboro, NJ, June 22, 2020 --(



“We are confident that with our robustly designed, cross-technology tested, scalable solutions will help bring new, emerging, cutting-edge analytics technologies to the mid-size enterprises, much faster than what has been their traditional adoption rates.” – Sriraj Mallick, President, Compunnel Digital.



Compunnel Digital believes actionable insights are key to drive smart decisions in the digital era. It offers full suite of data and insights services like data advisory, data governance, strategy, Master Data Management, Data Warehouse, Data Lake, and BI across industries and use-cases. Compunnel Digital creates innovative and data driven solutions to make prudent decisions at the intersection of design, innovation, and strategy to ensure digital transformation success.



About Compunnel Digital

Compunnel Digital is a leading global IT services and consulting company, providing a wide range of services and solutions in digital, technology, strategy, consulting, and operations. Integrating unparalleled experience and specialized skills across industries, Compunnel Digital strives to work at the intersection of design, innovation, and strategy to ensure digital transformation success.



Compunnel Digital helps businesses run better, change faster, deliver real results, and grow bigger. Compunnel Digital capitalizes on highly flexible business processes, seamless Global Delivery Network, and an unparalleled domain and industry expertise. Headquartered in New Jersey, Compunnel Digital has been ranked in Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. Compunnel is one of the “Great Places to Work,” according to Inc.



Reference: www.cioreview.com

Vivek Mishra

+919212164649



https://www.compunneldigital.com/



