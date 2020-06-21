Psychological Associates Promotes Paula Godar to Director of Client Operations

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Godar has more than 15 years of team leadership and business training experience.

St. Louis, MO, June 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, recently promoted Paula Godar to Director of Client Operations.

Godar will be responsible for the supervision of both the Operations and Project Management departments. She will oversee project management, process improvement, client satisfaction, and employee development and training. Godar will collaborate with the company's senior level leaders and board members to develop and implement business strategies and goals.

Godar previously served as the Director of Project Management at Psychological Associates. She has more than 15 years of industry experience including working in various team leadership and brand marketing organizations. Godar earned her Master of Arts degree in Marketing from Webster University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Business from Saint Louis University.

"Paula's well-deserved promotion reflects the excellent strategic work she provides to our clients," said Psychological Associates' president Clay Hildebrand. "She is a dedicated and committed team player who adds value to our company, and we look forward to where she will lead our organization in the future."

Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.

Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



