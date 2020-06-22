Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cloud Analogy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM

Dover, DE, June 22, 2020 --(



In this insightful and engaging webinar, the attendees will discover how organizations worldwide are leveraging Pardot and Salesforce to grow during this new age by going digital with marketing.



The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 3 PM GMT. They invite you for an exclusive webinar on Salesforce and Pardot that will help you redefine customer experiences, especially during today's challenging times.



This webinar will be presented by Nitish Bharadwaj, the Salesforce Principal Consultant and the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy, and Rupali Dixit, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. They will be sharing invaluable insights on how to capture leads right into Pardot, create world-class customer experiences, and retain and grow existing clients at scale.



"If you as a marketer looking for the surefire way to automate and keep track of all of your marketing activities, create meaningful connections, generate more pipeline, and empower sales to close more deals, then you should definitely attend this webinar and take a closer look at Pardot, a marketing automation tool from Salesforce. This webinar is aimed to throw light on the different uses and benefits of Pardot, explain how companies, whatever B2B or B2C can benefit using this powerful marketing automation software," said Nitish Bhardwaj, the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy.



In this webinar, the attendees will learn:-



How to trigger assignments via automation rules?



The power of tracking codes from pardot campaigns and how they can boost your marketing assets.



How to assign prospects at critical steps during drip programs?



Use of automation rules and Drip programs- what exactly is the difference.



Registration for the "Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM” webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.



About Nitish Bhardwaj

Nitish Bhardwaj is the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy with extensive experience in enterprise IT strategy & development, project contracting and negotiations, and Business Relationship Management.



About Rupali Dixit

Rupali Dixit, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy, has deep experience in CRM administration and consultancy. She has assisted global clients with her expertise on CRM implementation, administration, and development.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, June 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce Development Company, will be hosting a live and interactive webinar titled, "Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM."In this insightful and engaging webinar, the attendees will discover how organizations worldwide are leveraging Pardot and Salesforce to grow during this new age by going digital with marketing.The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 3 PM GMT. They invite you for an exclusive webinar on Salesforce and Pardot that will help you redefine customer experiences, especially during today's challenging times.This webinar will be presented by Nitish Bharadwaj, the Salesforce Principal Consultant and the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy, and Rupali Dixit, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy. They will be sharing invaluable insights on how to capture leads right into Pardot, create world-class customer experiences, and retain and grow existing clients at scale."If you as a marketer looking for the surefire way to automate and keep track of all of your marketing activities, create meaningful connections, generate more pipeline, and empower sales to close more deals, then you should definitely attend this webinar and take a closer look at Pardot, a marketing automation tool from Salesforce. This webinar is aimed to throw light on the different uses and benefits of Pardot, explain how companies, whatever B2B or B2C can benefit using this powerful marketing automation software," said Nitish Bhardwaj, the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy.In this webinar, the attendees will learn:-How to trigger assignments via automation rules?The power of tracking codes from pardot campaigns and how they can boost your marketing assets.How to assign prospects at critical steps during drip programs?Use of automation rules and Drip programs- what exactly is the difference.Registration for the "Relationship Marketing with Pardot on the World’s #1 CRM” webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.About Nitish BhardwajNitish Bhardwaj is the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy with extensive experience in enterprise IT strategy & development, project contracting and negotiations, and Business Relationship Management.About Rupali DixitRupali Dixit, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy, has deep experience in CRM administration and consultancy. She has assisted global clients with her expertise on CRM implementation, administration, and development.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cloud Analogy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend