Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contentserv Group AG Press Release

Receive press releases from Contentserv Group AG: By Email RSS Feeds: Contentserv Recognized as a TOP 100 Innovation Champion

Contentserv is named, for the second time, one of Germany’s most innovative SMEs

Palo Alto, CA, June 24, 2020 --(



Contentserv developed a web-based platform for the comprehensive personalization of product content, that automatically adapts product information to consumers, their environment and the channels they use. For instance: Is a potential buyer a man or a woman? do they live in the city or in the country? alone or in a relationship? are they a “millennial?” do they use a mobile phone or a laptop for shopping? Questions like these are highly relevant to the success of product sales, especially now that so much shopping is done practically anonymously over the Internet.



Around 200 developers, or about half of all employees of the globally expanding Contentserv Group, are working on the further enhancement of this system. The solution is currently used by numerous brand manufacturers and retailers. The two-time top innovator sees further potential for development: “We are investing massively in artificial intelligence and in machine learning systems. This is the path we will be taking for the next three to four years,” explains Managing Director Holger Schneider.



However, this Product Experience Platform, which is also offered as “Software as a Service,” can do much more: It also standardizes and consolidates internal product information while reducing content costs by up to 50 percent. “We offer a strategically oriented Product Information Management (PIM) solution that allows all product data to be collected at a central location, enriched as required and distributed worldwide – 100 percent up-to-date and always available,” explains Managing Director Manuel Dirnhofer.



About TOP 100: the contest

Since 1993, compamedia has been awarding the TOP 100 seal of approval for special innovative strength and above-average innovation success to SMEs. Since 2002, the scientific direction has been in the hands of Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. Franke is founder and chairman of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration. The mentor for the TOP 100 is the science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar. The Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research and BVMW are the project partners. Media partners include manager magazine, impulse and W&V accompany. More information is available at www.top100.de.



About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time to value.



By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/ Palo Alto, CA, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Letting go of the old and daring to try something new: Innovative medium-sized companies like Contentserv GmbH from Rohrbach are not afraid of change but instead see it as an opportunity. This allowed Contentserv to succeed during the 27th round of the TOP 100 innovation awards. Now the company is officially among the TOP 100 innovators starting on June 19th. During the scientific selection process, the company impressed while being part of the size class B (51 to 200 employees) group, particularly in the categories “Innovative Processes and Organization” and “Innovation Success.” Furthermore, this is the second time Contentserv qualifies as a top innovator.Contentserv developed a web-based platform for the comprehensive personalization of product content, that automatically adapts product information to consumers, their environment and the channels they use. For instance: Is a potential buyer a man or a woman? do they live in the city or in the country? alone or in a relationship? are they a “millennial?” do they use a mobile phone or a laptop for shopping? Questions like these are highly relevant to the success of product sales, especially now that so much shopping is done practically anonymously over the Internet.Around 200 developers, or about half of all employees of the globally expanding Contentserv Group, are working on the further enhancement of this system. The solution is currently used by numerous brand manufacturers and retailers. The two-time top innovator sees further potential for development: “We are investing massively in artificial intelligence and in machine learning systems. This is the path we will be taking for the next three to four years,” explains Managing Director Holger Schneider.However, this Product Experience Platform, which is also offered as “Software as a Service,” can do much more: It also standardizes and consolidates internal product information while reducing content costs by up to 50 percent. “We offer a strategically oriented Product Information Management (PIM) solution that allows all product data to be collected at a central location, enriched as required and distributed worldwide – 100 percent up-to-date and always available,” explains Managing Director Manuel Dirnhofer.About TOP 100: the contestSince 1993, compamedia has been awarding the TOP 100 seal of approval for special innovative strength and above-average innovation success to SMEs. Since 2002, the scientific direction has been in the hands of Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. Franke is founder and chairman of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration. The mentor for the TOP 100 is the science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar. The Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research and BVMW are the project partners. Media partners include manager magazine, impulse and W&V accompany. More information is available at www.top100.de.About ContentservContentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time to value.By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/ Contact Information Contentserv Group AG

Petra Kiermeier

+49 8442 9253800



https://www.contentserv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Contentserv Group AG Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend