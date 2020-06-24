EQUUS Magazine Named Overall Publication Winner at 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Boulder, CO, June 24, 2020 --(



This is the second time EQUUS has received the AHP Overall Excellence Award, and the 22nd time the publication has been recognized with a General Excellence Award - more than any other equine publication.



The judge’s comment reads, “Like the froth in a cup of cappuccino, EQUUS magazine floated to the top with its laser-targeted content and design that resonates with its audience and subject matter. The magazine delivers on its promise of being ‘The Horse Owner’s Resource’ through captivating storytelling and sophisticated, yet simple, art of show and tell. The writing style combined with the choice of photography delivers a package that is sure to grab, keep and demand a repeat from an audience looking for such access to information that is relevant, necessary and sufficient.”



The win is especially meaningful given the large pool of accomplished entrants and judges. The 2020 Equine Media Awards competition for material published in 2019 was judged by 21 professionals and included 56 classes, 731 entries and 111 contestants.



“We so appreciate these wonderful honors,” says EQUUS Editor Laurie Prinz. “As longtime members of American Horse Publications, we have seen firsthand how the breadth and quality of equestrian media has flourished even as the world of publishing continually changes, and that makes this recognition all the more special.”



Another judge noted of EQUUS, “Horse publications are many, and most are quite good. This one takes it all a step further.” Going “a step further” has been a driving force of the EQUUS brand, which now includes a diverse stable of engaging multimedia projects including EQUUS Extra single-topic digital magazines, EQUUS ShortTakes informational videos, the Barn Stories podcast and a new membership site called EQUUS Prime.



“EQUUS has a long tradition of editorial excellence,” says Managing Editor Christine Barakat, who started at the publication as an intern. “From our first issue in 1977, we’ve made it our mission to provide the most useful, interesting and accurate information possible to horse owners. And even as we’ve adapted and expanded to serve our readers in the digital age, we’ve strived to ensure that foundation remains strong. Our readership is fiercely loyal and extremely vocal, and they continually let us know they expect and appreciate these efforts. To now earn such recognition from the industry and our publishing peers is the icing on the cake.”



EQUUS magazine also captured the following awards:



- Winner - General Excellence Self-Supported Publication Circulation 15,000 and Over (Print)

- 1st - Horse Care Single Article (circulation 20,000 or more) - New Hope for Headshakers by Anna Sochocky

- Honorable Mention - Services to the Consumer Single Article (circulation 10,000 and over) - The Rationale for Ration Balancers by Heather Smith Thomas with Laurie Bonner - Strategies for Stopping Thieves by Debi Metcalfe



About EQUUS Magazine

Established in 1977, EQUUS magazine is a quarterly publication that focuses primarily on horse health, care and training. Covering all breeds and riding disciplines, EQUUS explores a broad range of topics related to horses and horse sports, including in-depth articles about the causes of racetrack breakdowns and the history of horse breeds. EQUUS is published by Active Interest Media (AIM).



About Active Interest Media

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media publishes leading consumer magazines such as Yoga Journal, Backpacker, Vegetarian Times, Practical Horseman, Log Home Living, Old House Journal and more. The company’s six divisions - the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group - also operate thriving B2B platforms, online education portals and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. 