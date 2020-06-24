Santana Equipment Hires Intern After Great Connection

Press Releases Santana Equipment Trading Company Press Release

Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, has hired a past summer intern for full-time after having a great experience with him.

Returning to a company after completing an internship brings up a big question, what is it that brought you back? “Feeling comfortable with the management team, I loved how honest they were with me, and the trust they put in me as an intern made me excited to come back as an employee,” responds Alex. His belief in this company is very strong as Alex begins to grow in his roll and learn more about the industry. He eventually would like to be promoted into a Regional Sales Manager position with his own team that he can pass his knowledge on to.



For more information about Santana Equipment, visit santanaequipment.com or call 847-775-7400.



About Santana Equipment Trading Company

Seth Worthey

623-283-4020



http://www.santanaequipment.com



