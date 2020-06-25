Ian M. Comisky, Partner, Fox Rothschild LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2020 Landscape



New York, NY, June 25, 2020 --(



About Ian M. Comisky



Mr. Comisky is the Chair of International Compliance with the law firm of Fox Rothschild LLP. Mr. Comisky concentrates his practice in the areas of anti-money laundering compliance and complex corporate and commercial litigation. Mr. Comisky is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Mr. Comisky is the co-author of Tax Fraud and Evasion which contains chapters dealing with money laundering, financial institution compliance, asset forfeiture and related issues. Mr. Comisky has represented individuals and entities in connection with domestic and foreign bank account reporting and regulatory issues and has represented foreign financial institutions in connection with Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”) and Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) compliance. Mr. Comisky has also been retained on Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) compliance matters, including entity and individual penalty issues, and has been retained in money laundering and asset forfeiture cases. Mr. Comisky also handles other commercial litigation including RICO class action, securities and other complex commercial disputes primarily in federal courts in Philadelphia and Florida. Mr. Comisky is an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School teaching a course in money laundering.



About Fox Rothschild LLP



Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm known for excellent client service and agility in problem solving. Our lawyers provide a full range of services to public and private companies, from startups to multinational corporations, and prominent individuals, including celebrities, athletes, artists and entrepreneurs. Founded more than a century ago, Fox has grown significantly in recent years and is now ranked in the AmLaw 100, with 750 attorneys in 22 offices coast to coast.



Event Summary



Over the past years, anti-money laundering due diligence and compliance has continuously intensified and remained to be among the ever-evolving challenges for businesses. Furthermore, the rapid developments brought by financial technologies have opened cyber and insider threat vulnerabilities, adding up to the risks that regulators and financial institutions need to address.



With this, it is anticipated that heightened scrutiny will continue to be the focus in the coming days. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that financial institutions are attentive to regulatory updates as well as effective AML programs that will best protect their companies.



In this Live Webcast, seasoned anti-money laundering lawyers Ian M. Comisky (Fox Rothschild LLP) and Dennis Miralis (Nyman Gibson Miralis) will help financial institutions and their counsel understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent developments and noteworthy issues surrounding AML due diligence and compliance in the 2020 landscape. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing an effective program to address emerging challenges.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



· Anti-Money Laundering (AML) – Recent Compliance Trends and Developments

· Regulatory and Legislative Updates

· Notable Enforcement Actions

· Risks and Pitfalls

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead for 2020



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



