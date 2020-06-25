The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Surveys in Trademark Litigation



New York, NY, June 25, 2020



Event Synopsis:



Consumer surveys are one of the most powerful tools available in trademark or trade dress infringement cases, deceptive advertising, class action cases, and many other types of litigation. Yet despite the success of surveys in bringing about favorable settlements, many attorneys are still not familiar with the basics of consumer surveys and how they can be used.



Please join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for a one-hour webinar where we will discuss the use of survey evidence in intellectual property litigation. This webinar will focus on how survey research can be an effective tool for attorneys when advising clients on how to navigate through complex Lanham Act cases.



Some highlights of what will be discussed in the webinar include:



· Applications of surveys used for litigation

· Advantages of conducting a survey for litigation

· Factors to consider when hiring a survey expert

· Cases where a survey was a critical piece of evidence



Speakers:



Brian M. Sowers, Principal & Survey Expert, Applied Marketing Science, Inc.

Jacqueline Chorn, Ph.D., Associate Principal & Survey Expert, Applied Marketing Science, Inc.

Marcello Santana, Esq., Associate Principal, Applied Marketing Science, Inc.



About Applied Marketing Science, Inc.



Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS) is a leading-edge market research and consulting firm located in Waltham, Massachusetts. Our Litigation Support practice conducts consumer surveys and provides expert witness testimony to assess consumer perceptions, behaviors and experiences for matters related to trademark and trade dress infringement, deceptive advertising, class action issues, patent infringement, claim substantiation, antitrust issues and many other types of litigation.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



