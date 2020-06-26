Dennis Miralis, Partner, Nyman Gibson Miralis to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Anti-Money Laundering Due Diligence and Compliance in the 2020 Landscape



New York, NY, June 26, 2020 --(



Event Summary



Over the past years, anti-money laundering due diligence and compliance has continuously intensified and remained to be among the ever-evolving challenges for businesses. Furthermore, the rapid developments brought by financial technologies have opened cyber and insider threat vulnerabilities, adding up to the risks that regulators and financial institutions need to address.



With this, it is anticipated that heightened scrutiny will continue to be the focus in the coming days. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that financial institutions are attentive to regulatory updates as well as effective AML programs that will best protect their companies.



In this live webcast, seasoned anti-money laundering lawyers Ian M. Comisky (Fox Rothschild LLP) and Dennis Miralis (Nyman Gibson Miralis) will help financial institutions and their counsel understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent developments and noteworthy issues surrounding AML due diligence and compliance in the 2020 landscape. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing an effective program to address emerging challenges.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



· Anti-Money Laundering (AML) – Recent Compliance Trends and Developments

· Regulatory and Legislative Updates

· Notable Enforcement Actions

· Risks and Pitfalls

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead for 2020



About Dennis Miralis



Dennis Miralis is a leading Australian defence lawyer who acts and advises in complex domestic and international criminal law matters in the following areas: international money laundering; white-collar and corporate crime; serious fraud; cybercrime; international asset forfeiture; international proceeds of crime law; bribery and corruption law; transnational crime law; extradition law; mutual assistance in criminal law matters; anti-terrorism law; national security law; criminal intelligence law; and encryption law.



He appears in all courts throughout Australia and regularly travels outside of Australia for complex international / transnational criminal law matters.

About Nyman Gibson Miralis



Nyman Gibson Miralis (NGM) is an international award-winning criminal defence law firm based in Sydney, Australia. For over 50 years it has been leading the market in all aspects of general, complex and international crime, and is widely recognised for its involvement in some of Australia’s most significant criminal cases.



NGM’s international criminal law practice focuses on international money laundering, white-collar and corporate crime, transnational financial crime, bribery and corruption, cybercrime, international asset freezing or forfeiture, extradition and mutual assistance law.



Working with international partners, NGM has advised and acted in investigations involving the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, British Virgin Islands, New Zealand and South Africa.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



