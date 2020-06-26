Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

NewAge(R) Industries Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors; Experienced Executives Will Help Guide the Employee-Owned Company's Continued Growth

NewAge Industries, an employee-owned manufacturer of plastic and silicone tubing, recently named Jim Henderson and Andreas Georghiou to its Board. The group will help to strategically plan the years ahead for NewAge, its employee owners, and its customers as the company grows and expands. NewAge’s products are used in a variety of applications including high-purity biopharm and pharmaceutical for the fight against COVID-19, beer brewing and dispensing, medical, and general industrial.

Southampton, PA, June 26, 2020 --(



NewAge CEO Ken Baker invited the new members, Jim Henderson and Andreas Georghiou, to help plan the years ahead for NewAge Industries, its employee owners, and its customers as the company expands.



“Our challenge is to meet the demands of our diverse customer base in a global economy,” said Baker. “We’ve been experiencing tremendous growth, but we need to develop carefully and with smart planning. I’m confident that our new Board members will help lead the way with their vision and strategies.”



Over the past several years, NewAge Industries’ product lines have diversified to include AdvantaPure(R) high-purity biopharm and pharmaceutical products, which are now being used in the battle against COVID-19, and BrewSavor(R) hose for the beer brewing industry. Just last August, NewAge became 100% employee owned, the culmination of a plan that had been in the works for over 15 years.



Baker, recognizing that additional experienced leadership was needed to help continue the company’s success, invited Henderson and Georghiou to join NewAge’s Board of Directors earlier this year.



Jim Henderson has been a past Board of Directors member for public and private industrial, technology and communications corporations. Henderson is currently the Senior Transformation Executive for Infinera Corporation headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. He has directing and operational P&L experience involving procurement, product management and customer solutions. Henderson holds an M.B.A. in Finance and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and Physics.



Andreas Georghiou was CEO of a network service and equipment provider and has served as Chief Commercial Officer, Senior Vice President, and Director with other organizations. Georghiou consults with several companies on reorganization and strategic planning and has served on other Boards as well. He bears a Master of Science degree in Operations Research, a bachelor’s degree in Economics and was a Fulbright Scholar.



“Cecil and Pat have been on the Board for a few years now and have helped Jim and Andreas quickly get up to speed with our ideas and plans,” noted Baker. “Business is going very well, but we have to look forward and invest. We can’t just reap the profits and sit back and watch – that kills companies. The businesses that plan strategically are the ones that continue to prosper and succeed.”



Baker continued, “We’re a privately-held, employee-owned company. That means our future is in our hands. I’m confident that this Board of Directors has full appreciation of that and has the best interests of our employee owners and those of our many customers top of mind.”



Learn more about NewAge Industries and its ongoing success at http://www.newageindustries.com/ or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



