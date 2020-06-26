Biomerics Launches Online Store for Medical Balloons

Press Releases Biomerics Press Release

Biomerics specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for minimally invasive diagnostic and interventional procedures. Biomerics is focused on next-generation solutions for the Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Structural Heart, CRM & Electrophysiology, GI/Urology, and Vascular Access markets. Biomerics offers a portfolio of material, injection molding, extrusion, machining, steerable catheters, shafts & sheaths, assembly, and laser processing capabilities. Biomerics has six locations, including Utah, Texas, Minnesota, Connecticut, Indiana, and one in Costa Rica. Biomerics is certified ISO 13485:2016 and FDA registered. Salt Lake City, UT, June 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Biomerics, LLC, a mid-market medical device contract manufacturer specializing in interventional and radiology markets, launched an online store to sell medical balloons. This new e-Commerce platform will sell a range of off-the-shelf Nylon, PET, and LDPE medical balloons. The fast-turn store enables engineers to develop and prototype next-generation catheters quickly.Chris Richardson, Director of Business Development at Biomerics FMI, expressed, "We have been manufacturing first-in-class balloons for over 25 years. Biomerics currently manufactures over 20,000 balloons per week that are sold as components or further processed into finished medical devices. Launching an online store was the next logical next step for us to add value and convenience to customers. The balloons offered online are standard products and can ship the next day. If you don't find what you're looking for, tooling and materials can be modified quickly to develop custom medical balloons.”The new site, https://shop.biomerics.com, is a sub-site of the www.biomerics.com website. It can take online orders with a credit card and is designed to serve engineers and supply chain managers better. The store is launching with 35 standard balloons to start, but it expected to grow to over 100 sizes quickly. Additional medical balloons and other engineered components such as extrusions will be added over time."Offering a fast turn online store is something that customers have requested,” stated Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. “We are excited to develop an online store where we can quickly provide standard engineered components to engineers and accelerate the medical device development process. We look forward to expanding the site over time to include the full range of Biomerics engineer components. I am confident that it will be received well by the MedTech community."About BiomericsBiomerics specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for minimally invasive diagnostic and interventional procedures. Biomerics is focused on next-generation solutions for the Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Structural Heart, CRM & Electrophysiology, GI/Urology, and Vascular Access markets. Biomerics offers a portfolio of material, injection molding, extrusion, machining, steerable catheters, shafts & sheaths, assembly, and laser processing capabilities. Biomerics has six locations, including Utah, Texas, Minnesota, Connecticut, Indiana, and one in Costa Rica. Biomerics is certified ISO 13485:2016 and FDA registered. Contact Information Biomerics

Aden Hirtle

385-424-2887



www.biomerics.com

ahirtle@biomerics.com



