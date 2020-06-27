Premier Filters Introduces High-Performance, Single Phase Mil-COTS Power Line Filter Family

Press Releases Premier Filters, Inc. Press Release

Full product descriptions and datasheets are featured at www.premieremc.com. Premier Filters delivers worldwide from their stocking location in Southern California. Orange, CA, June 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Filters, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of EMI and RFI Power Line Filters, today announced the introduction of the PFM90S/95S Filter Series.The PFM90S/95S is a dual-stage, single-phase power filter family targeting Mil-STD-461 and DO-160 applications and environments, as well as other chassis-mount, single-phase applications requiring high insertion loss performance. With the introduction of this product family, Premier Filters enables manufacturers to achieve EMI compliance in an optimized solution with a compact form factor.The PFM90S/95S Filter Series offers ten (10) models covering current ratings from 20A to 60A and a maximum operating voltage of 300VAC. Threaded metal stud terminations are provided as standard with other types (e.g. connectors) available upon request. Custom modifications are also available to meet specific applications and requirements. With quick turn prototypes and production quantities, Premier Filters provides unparalleled time-to-market advantages to the Customer.Full product descriptions and datasheets are featured at www.premieremc.com. Premier Filters delivers worldwide from their stocking location in Southern California. Contact Information Premier Filters, Inc.

Bob Singh

+1-657-226-0091



https://www.premieremc.com/



