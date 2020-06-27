Information Technology Audit Service Launched by N R Doshi and Partners

Press Releases N R Doshi & Partners Press Release

Today’s world has got tougher competition than ever. One of the factors which would help a company to stand this competition is technology. However, with the advancement in the technology, risks associated with the data security are also getting advanced. The information technology audit is a way to minimize the risk associated with information technology.



This audit service has its own challenges, such as “what if anything gets missed out?” “How risky would it be to share the information with a third party?” “What if security trespass has already occurred before the audit?”



Several questions were answered by N R Doshi and Partners’ Managing Partner, Rahul Doshi, through his valuable words. “We know the importance of data security and risks which companies face each day to safeguard their systems from external threats. Still, data leakage occurs several times. Here is where you need professional help. We have complete checklists prepared as per the industries, types of systems, the sensitivity of data, and risk profile of the business.”



He further added, “There can be a question regarding the sharing of data with us. However, I would like to let you all know that in our thirty-four years of experience, we have served MNCs, many Fortune 500 companies, and SMEs. In this period, we were proactive in developing and adopting data security policies. Moreover, all the tasks carried by our team will be performed under your close control.”



Going in the detail he conveyed about having the clients from the various nations where security is given utmost priority.



In the case a company already has doubts that its security has been trespassed, it needs the service more than ever. To learn about information technology audit and other auditing services, one can visit https://nrdoshi.ae/service/audit-and-assurance/#information-technology-audit



