Vitex LLC Launches FDS-85, Tablet Based Fever Detection System with Face Recognition

Vitex is a leader in providing high performance technology solutions for telecom, medical, Pro AV and data center markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA. Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vitex LLC, a leading technology solutions provider to telecom and medical industries today announced launch of its Tablet based Fever Detection System, FDS-85. FDS-85 can identify faces and measure skin temperature with great accuracy (≤ 0.3℃).FDS-85 incorporates a sensitive thermal camera and an 8 inch LCD screen tablet to detect fevers in individuals accurately. IR based thermometers are safe tools for non-contact fever measurement and ideal for offices, malls and retail establishments.Features· German made thermal sensor for accurate, fast temperature measurement· 32×32 resolution with 0.3 ℃ accuracy· 8-inch LCD for easy-positioning of face· Auto-exposure and wide dynamic technology for improved face capture in conditions like bright light, backlight and low light· Ability to identify individuals wearing glasses or masks· Water-proof design for indoor/outdoor use· Can be integrated with access controls to disallow entry“FDS-85 is an affordable option for smaller offices and retail stores,” commented Michael Ko, Director of Business Development. “We think fever screening will be an extremely useful tool for safe re-opening.”For more information on FDS-85, visit https://vitexthermalcamera.com/ About VitexVitex is a leader in providing high performance technology solutions for telecom, medical, Pro AV and data center markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA. Contact Information Vitex LLC

