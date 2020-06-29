Flicq Introduces SmartEdge(TM), the World's Smallest Edge AI Solution

Press Releases FLICQ Inc. Press Release

San Jose, CA, June 29, 2020 --(



“Today’s introduction of the 2nd Gen FLICQ Edge AI platform, SmartEdge(TM), extends FLICQ’s IIoT leadership, delivering advanced remote monitoring performance in a tiny form factor and breadth of edge analytics capabilities. The new platform is optimized for IIoT by offering the longest battery-life in the industry which will deliver true plug-and-play experience to industrial asset owners and operators.”

- Karthik Rau, founder and CEO at FLICQ



Why It’s Important: Industries are moving increasingly toward remote monitoring of equipment and they care about the flexibility of deploying solutions where they want to as much as they do the visibility of the condition of their assets, low latency and actionable insights. Packed with incredible performance typically only available from cloud-based solutions, 2nd Gen FLICQ SmartEdge(TM) delivers three-year battery-life, deep analytics and wireless connectivity. Industries continue to depend on real time insights to improve their operating efficiency and FLICQ is pushing the edge computing performance envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best analytics capabilities in an extremely small form-factor.



More about SmartEdge(TM): FLICQ enables hassle-free remote monitoring by combining industry leading features, including:



Three-year battery life

Form-factor smaller than a credit card

Adaptive Dynamic Anomaly Detection(TM) (ADAD)

Failure mode analysis



About FLICQ

Remy Lannelongue

+31 6 21477457



flicq.com



