Flicq Introduces SmartEdge(TM), the World's Smallest Edge AI Solution

San Jose, CA, June 29, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- What’s New: Today, FLICQ introduces its 2nd generation Edge AI solution for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) with the launch of SmartEdge(TM). Headlined by the world’s smallest Edge AI smart sensors, SmartEdge(TM) delivers plug-and-play asset monitoring capability that companies can deploy anywhere.
“Today’s introduction of the 2nd Gen FLICQ Edge AI platform, SmartEdge(TM), extends FLICQ’s IIoT leadership, delivering advanced remote monitoring performance in a tiny form factor and breadth of edge analytics capabilities. The new platform is optimized for IIoT by offering the longest battery-life in the industry which will deliver true plug-and-play experience to industrial asset owners and operators.”
- Karthik Rau, founder and CEO at FLICQ
Why It’s Important: Industries are moving increasingly toward remote monitoring of equipment and they care about the flexibility of deploying solutions where they want to as much as they do the visibility of the condition of their assets, low latency and actionable insights. Packed with incredible performance typically only available from cloud-based solutions, 2nd Gen FLICQ SmartEdge(TM) delivers three-year battery-life, deep analytics and wireless connectivity. Industries continue to depend on real time insights to improve their operating efficiency and FLICQ is pushing the edge computing performance envelope to achieve lower latency and deliver the best analytics capabilities in an extremely small form-factor.
More about SmartEdge(TM): FLICQ enables hassle-free remote monitoring by combining industry leading features, including:
Three-year battery life
Form-factor smaller than a credit card
Adaptive Dynamic Anomaly Detection(TM) (ADAD)
Failure mode analysis
About FLICQ
FLICQ creates technology that enables companies to monitor their industrial assets in real time. By embedding intelligence in our edge devices, we unleash the potential of data to improve operating efficiency of businesses. To learn more about FLICQ’s innovations, go to www.flicq.com