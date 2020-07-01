Mills James Partners with Mindset Digital to Offer Gamified Training and Virtual Communications

Press Releases Mills James Press Release

Columbus, OH, July 01, 2020 --(



“Everyone is looking for innovative ways to create compelling virtual events and training initiatives,” said Arthur James, President of Mills James. “Together with Mindset Digital, we’re expanding our ability to elevate outcomes in the event and learning sectors through narrative impact, rapid visual storytelling, gamification, and other new approaches.”



The $326 billion workforce training market saw significant growth even before the pandemic accelerated remote working. “More companies will soon be relying on hybrid models, hosting a combination of in-person and virtual meetings, events, and workforce training,” said Mindset Digital Founder and CEO Debra Jasper, Ph.D.



The bottom line, Jasper added, is that companies recognize that the market shift to more people working and doing business virtually will permanently change the learning landscape.



“We’re excited to be partnering with Mills James to ensure companies can connect and compete in today’s new virtual world,” Jasper said.



Together, the two firms will offer organizations consulting and training on how to:



- Effectively design, organize, and create captivating virtual events



- Deliver compelling presentations for distant, distracted audiences



- Transform workforce training with gamified, microlearning approaches



“People understand the world changed overnight, and that means business must change, too,” James said. "That's why we partnered with Mindset Digital. Together we’re transforming how companies do business today.”



About Mills James

Mills James is an employee-owned company of more than 130 event and video professionals. Our mission is to craft and deliver experiences that deepen human connections and inspire people to care and act.



For 36 years, Mills James has focused on elevating experiences, starting with the producing experience itself. The firm serves Fortune 500 companies, startups, and not-for-profits all over the nation with offices, production facilities, and hospitality properties in Columbus, Cincinnati, Covington, Cleveland, Boston, Philly, and Milwaukee. More information can be found at millsjames.com.



About Mindset Digital

Mindset Digital has trained more than 250,000 professionals in Fortune 100 firms and other top organizations around the world in how to compete and connect in a digital age. Its proprietary approach in attention design, micro storytelling, and gamification drive scalable and measurable results. The firm has worked extensively in financial services, healthcare, pharma, education, and hospitality.



