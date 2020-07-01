The Dynamic Duo: Automation Devices PEECO & Swan-Matic Capping Divisions Continue to Provide Customer Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

Erie, PA, July 01, 2020 --(



A range of products are being fed and capped with equipment from ADI in the fight against COVID-19. In the medical and pharmaceutical segments, ADI customers from both Company divisions are providing enterprises on the frontlines of COVID with viral transport mediums and test kits, to capping equipment and pump components for sanitizing soaps and potential vaccinations. All of these items are critical in the diagnosis and protection against Coronavirus and will have a continued urgency, potentially for years, as manufactures work to provide products to combat global pandemics.



On the consumer products side, ADI President Kevin Smith believes that the stockpiling of everyday essentials, such as soap, paper products and hand sanitizer, is for the most part, behind us. However, these industries are seeing an overall shift in consumer consciousness in disinfecting and hygienic care that will require high levels of manufacturing automation for the unforeseeable future. “These companies will continue to see a great deal of demand. They’ll undoubtedly look to automation equipment, like hoppers and vibratory bowls, to handle the influx,” says Smith.



“By partnering with ADI, our vibratory feeding systems and bottle cappers are filling manufacturing voids and creating efficiencies in an era where time saving practices are significant,” says Smith. “Not only at ADI & Swan-Matic, but across the globe we’re seeing an increase in automation as production levels for essential products rise. The need for automaton will also increase as companies look to streamline workers in an effort to protect employee safety and maintain social distancing guidelines.



“Customers look to ADI to bridge the gap and fulfill their automation requirements,” says Smith. “We’ve been serving customers for over 70 years and our loyalty and commitment to do so remains the same,” adds Smith.



Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



