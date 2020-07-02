OnePageCRM Named One of the Top 10 CRM Providers of 2020

Press Releases OnePageCRM Press Release

Galway, Ireland, July 02, 2020 --(



True to its mission to “shed light on the innovations (the companies) are carrying to disrupt the current market scenario,” Mirror Review interviewed Michael FitzGerald, founder and CEO of OnePageCRM, to investigate the company’s journey to becoming the first action-focused CRM solution.



When describing the factors essential to OnePageCRM’s success, Michael mentioned the company’s overall focus on efficiency and agility,



“Both our app and our team operate on strictly no-clutter policy. Just like we cut on unnecessary meetings, we remove all distractions and offer only the features that help small and medium-sized businesses sell and, ultimately, grow.”



Previous to this nomination, OnePageCRM was awarded Silver Medal for “Best CRM Solution” in the Top Sales Awards, was named Best New Web App at Irish Web Awards, was shortlisted for Best SME Solution 2019 at European IT & Software Excellence Awards for two consecutive years, and received a number of other nominations and awards.



About OnePageCRM:

