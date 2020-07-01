Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Daugherty Business Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Star Tribune Names Daugherty a Top 150 Workplace Second Year in a Row

Bloomington, MN, July 01, 2020 --(



Daugherty was ranked 37 on the midsize company list.



"We are extremely honored to be recognized two years in a row as a Star Tribune Top 150 Workplace,” said Managing Director Nick Reinbold. “This past year has been one of growth across all aspects of our business, and at the core of our growth is our 225+ employees!”



Reinbold believes this award is a result of his employees’ hard work.



“Without their exceptional dedication to client delivery - both helping their fellow consultants grow and giving back to our broader Twin Cities community - we would not be who we are today,” Reinbold said. “We are excited about our prospects in 2020 in partnering with our clients to help them achieve their business and technology goals. Way to go, Team Daugherty!"



About the Award:

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses. To see a complete list of winners, visit the Star Tribune website.



About Daugherty:

Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty Business Solutions believes in providing exceptional value to clients, an incredible work environment for employees, and unwavering support to the communities in which they live. Those guiding principles and the great people making up Team Daugherty are the reasons Daugherty Business Solutions is still going strong after 35 years. Bloomington, MN, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a strategic management and technology consulting partner, has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Daugherty Minneapolis office was also recognized for this award in 2019.Daugherty was ranked 37 on the midsize company list."We are extremely honored to be recognized two years in a row as a Star Tribune Top 150 Workplace,” said Managing Director Nick Reinbold. “This past year has been one of growth across all aspects of our business, and at the core of our growth is our 225+ employees!”Reinbold believes this award is a result of his employees’ hard work.“Without their exceptional dedication to client delivery - both helping their fellow consultants grow and giving back to our broader Twin Cities community - we would not be who we are today,” Reinbold said. “We are excited about our prospects in 2020 in partnering with our clients to help them achieve their business and technology goals. Way to go, Team Daugherty!"About the Award:Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses. To see a complete list of winners, visit the Star Tribune website.About Daugherty:Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm that helps corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. Daugherty Business Solutions believes in providing exceptional value to clients, an incredible work environment for employees, and unwavering support to the communities in which they live. Those guiding principles and the great people making up Team Daugherty are the reasons Daugherty Business Solutions is still going strong after 35 years. Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

John Hartmann

(314) 432-8200



www.daugherty.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daugherty Business Solutions