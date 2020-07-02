Press Releases Tri-Lift NJ Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Tri-Lift NJ Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Tri-Lift NJ Praises Employees and Customers While Launching Their New Website and Guarantees

North Brunswick, NJ, July 02, 2020 --(



“They complain about the masks,” says Frank Gonzalez, Service Manager, with a grin. “But these guys never gave up, even when it was scary as hell out there. It still is scary as hell out there.”



The fact that New Jersey has been a hot zone has weighed heavily on the owners, too. “You see it in the employees’ eyes and hear it in the customers’ voices,” says Nick Murgo, owner. “There’s fear of the virus and then there’s fear of losing your job or your business. Conversations have changed over the last few months. Everyone seems to be working together to find solutions that help each other. In that respect, it’s nice to see.”



Though, the marketing department has been working on the new website for months, the pandemic spurred some changes there, too. If you peruse the pages, you’ll see lots of photos of actual employees, with a clear emphasis on their skills and devotion to the company and the customer. The Google reviews alone are impressive!



The theme of the website isn’t hard to decipher, either. They’re true to their word; it’s user-friendly. And if you’re looking for content on forklifts...anything forklift, you’ve found the right place. From in-depth content on how to choose the right forklift to an archive full of weekly newsletters, education is a focus. There’s no leading here, just a straight-forward approach to the industry, the equipment, how and where it works, along with three straight-forward guarantees offered right on the home page.



*Rentals on-time or trucking free guarantee

*Replacement operator training free guarantee

*Electric Pallet Jack application guarantee



“Being that we face the same challenges as most businesses, there isn’t all that much we can do,” says Nick. “But there is something, and that’s where the guarantees come from.”



As it says on Tri-Lift NJ’s “about us” page, “While everyone else is scrambling to take over the world, our mission is to stay focused on New Jersey.” Clearly, they’re not about big; they’re about their employees and their customers. North Brunswick, NJ, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Forklifts aren’t all that glamorous, but they’re necessary for many businesses. Over the past months of COVID-19, Tri-Lift NJ has remained open throughout to service their essential customers. “It hasn’t been easy,” says tech, Steve Maruschak. “It’s hard to work with these masks on all day. My glasses fog up and it’s hot!”“They complain about the masks,” says Frank Gonzalez, Service Manager, with a grin. “But these guys never gave up, even when it was scary as hell out there. It still is scary as hell out there.”The fact that New Jersey has been a hot zone has weighed heavily on the owners, too. “You see it in the employees’ eyes and hear it in the customers’ voices,” says Nick Murgo, owner. “There’s fear of the virus and then there’s fear of losing your job or your business. Conversations have changed over the last few months. Everyone seems to be working together to find solutions that help each other. In that respect, it’s nice to see.”Though, the marketing department has been working on the new website for months, the pandemic spurred some changes there, too. If you peruse the pages, you’ll see lots of photos of actual employees, with a clear emphasis on their skills and devotion to the company and the customer. The Google reviews alone are impressive!The theme of the website isn’t hard to decipher, either. They’re true to their word; it’s user-friendly. And if you’re looking for content on forklifts...anything forklift, you’ve found the right place. From in-depth content on how to choose the right forklift to an archive full of weekly newsletters, education is a focus. There’s no leading here, just a straight-forward approach to the industry, the equipment, how and where it works, along with three straight-forward guarantees offered right on the home page.*Rentals on-time or trucking free guarantee*Replacement operator training free guarantee*Electric Pallet Jack application guarantee“Being that we face the same challenges as most businesses, there isn’t all that much we can do,” says Nick. “But there is something, and that’s where the guarantees come from.”As it says on Tri-Lift NJ’s “about us” page, “While everyone else is scrambling to take over the world, our mission is to stay focused on New Jersey.” Clearly, they’re not about big; they’re about their employees and their customers. Contact Information Tri-Lift NJ Inc.

Andrew Williamson

732-220-0444



https://tri-liftnj.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tri-Lift NJ Inc.