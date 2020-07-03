HBM Launches New Precision Single-Point Load Cell PW37P

Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Load Cell for maximum hygiene in weighing.

Darmstadt, Germany, July 03, 2020 --(



This Load Cell is EHEDG certified, ensuring it meets the strictest hygiene requirements, making it ideal for food packaging - especially in aseptic filling, weighing or packing of food and beverages. With capacities of 50, 100 and 200kg, the PW37 complements the PW27 (10-20kg) and allows hygienic weighing of higher loads for the first time.



The PW37P can withstand use in humid environments and powerful chemicals, due to its robust build and stainless-steel materials. It has a smooth outer layer, so liquids slide off and dirt is easy to remove.



It also has Accuracy class C3 multi-range (OIML certified), with Y up to 25000 for the PW37PY version, which enables the user to make precise measurements.



PW37P’s industry standard mounting dimensions and M12 plug makes it easy to add into a wide range of food industry applications. Suitable hygienically designed cables are also available.



More information about PW37P is available on HBM’s website:

https://www.hbm.com/9058/pw37p-certified-load-cell-for-hygienic-weighing-up-to-200kg



About HBM Test and Measurement

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbm.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and

Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris

plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs

approximately 9800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com



For additional information, please contact:

Heather Wilkins

Marketing Coordinator

Telephone: 01223 389 800

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



