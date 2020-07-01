TACG, LLC Named to Dayton Business Journal’s "Fast 50"

Press Releases TACG Press Release

emilie.scantlebury@TACGsolutions.com Dayton, OH, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TACG, a Federally Recognized Alaskan Tribal 8(a) consulting firm, has been named to Dayton Business Journal’s “Fast 50”. The list ranks the top 50 fastest growing Dayton area companies by their three-year average revenue growth. TACG will be honored on July 30th at Dayton Business Journal's virtual ceremony. Exact rankings will be published in the July edition of the Dayton Business Journal.“This award is a reflection of the TACG team whose dedication to excellence continues to push boundaries,” said TACG President Brian Chaney. “We know the most valuable asset TACG has are the people who work here. That is why we are committed to fostering a culture that builds and enriches the lives of our employees, their families, and their communities,” says TACG President Brian Chaney.The award comes on the heels of several new accolades for the TACG team, including being named as a Financial Times “Fastest Growing Companies in America” and “Ohio’s Top Workplaces” issued by Ohio Business Journal.About TACG:Founded in 2006, TACG, LLC (TACG) is a Federally Recognized Alaskan Tribal 8(a) Certified firm focused on the public sector and aerospace industries. Despite our small business status, we consistently deliver on large-scale projects because of our broad scope of capabilities, our hand-picked staff of consultants, and our diverse partner network. Yet we still offer a personal touch that only a small business can provide.TACG is committed to helping organizations achieve greater flexibility and efficiency. Combined with our Cyber Security, Acquisition/Program Management, Engineering Services, Enterprise Services, Logistics and Supply Chain Services, Certification Body, and Technology/Infrastructure Solutions offerings, our forward-thinking approach to consulting helps organizations connect existing technologies with emerging solutions to do more, with less, for less.For more information about TACG, visit www.TACGsolutions.comMedia:Emilie Scantleburyemilie.scantlebury@TACGsolutions.com Contact Information TACG

