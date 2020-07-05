The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Apportionment of Patent Damages: What You Need to Know and do in 2020 Live Webcast



Event Synopsis:



The damages apportionment jurisprudence has been shifting continuously over the past years. To keep up with this ever-dynamic landscape, the Federal Circuit has also been diligent in providing guidance on the proper apportionment of patent damages.



As the trend continues to go up, it becomes imperative that counsel and damage experts are in the know of emerging developments in this area of law. They must keep themselves abreast and well-versed of recent case decisions as well as the proper apportionment strategies to ensure accurate damage calculations.



In this live Webcast, economic damages expert Armando Chavez (Echelon Analytics) and Eric Forister (EconOne Research) will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion of patent damages apportionment. Speakers will also present practical and significant apportionment techniques in light of recent developments and case decisions.



Key topics include:



· Patent Litigation: Trends and Statistics

· Notable Cases and Court Decisions

· Identifying Red Flags

· Damage Apportionment Techniques

· Trends and Updates



Speakers:



Armando Chavez, Director, Echelon Analytics

Dr. Eric Forister, Senior Economist, EconOne Research



About Armando Chavez



Armando Chavez serves as an economic damages expert and financial analyst with over 17 years of experience in the assessment of financial issues and determination of damages in litigation. Mr. Chavez has testified in federal and state civil case proceedings and has experience on matters involving intellectual property damages, valuation, breach of contract, business interruption, and licensing and/or sale of assets. Mr. Chavez has also been involved in non-litigation consulting regarding patent licensing.



About Dr. Eric Forister



Dr. Eric Forister is an expert economist with testifying experience on market definition, market power, sampling, and damages. His expertise includes applying advanced statistical techniques to datasets, synthesizing information from documents, and designing and evaluating surveys. He focuses on relevant questions to tackle complex issues with an efficient and effective style of communication. Dr. Forister also has extensive experience consulting on issues including royalty rates, lost profits, sampling, survey design, overcharges, common impact, and materiality. He is a Senior Economist at Econ One and can be reached for more information upon request.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



