The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends and Developments in Antitrust Enforcement: Addressing Critical Issues

New York, NY, July 05, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



With the growing competition in the marketplace and the increasing number of antitrust claims, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continue to intensify its crackdown on anticompetitive conduct across all industries. The FTC recently announced the creation of an internal task force that would monitor and investigate potential antitrust violations arising in the technology markets. Moreover, the DOJ's amicus program initiatives continue to expand as it intends to promote fair and accurate interpretations of antitrust laws in courts.



While the antitrust landscape continues to evolve, companies become more vulnerable to a myriad of critical issues and compliance hurdles. Thus, businesses and their counsel must keep themselves abreast of emerging developments. They should be proactive in reassessing their existing practices to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present the audience with an in-depth discussion of the emerging trends and developments in antitrust law. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze critical issues and offer significant compliance tips and strategies in this evolving legal climate.



This live Webcast will discuss the following:



· The Antitrust Laws: Trends and Statistics

· Notable Cases and Court Rulings

· Risk Issues and Challenges

· Best Compliance Practices

· What Lies Ahead



Speakers:



Todd Seelman, Managing Partner | Chair, Antitrust & Competition, and Government Investigations Practices, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Dee Bansal, Partner, Cooley LLP

Fabian Leimgruber LL.M, Partner, ThomannFischer



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



