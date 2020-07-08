Armando Chavez, Director, Echelon Analytics to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Apportionment of Patent Damages: What You Need to Know and Do in 2020 Live Webcast



Apportionment is an important consideration when quantifying damages in patent litigation, both in lost profits and reasonable royalty cases.



As the patent infringement landscape evolves, companies and their counsel are well served to understand how various district courts and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have approached the issue of apportionment.



In this Live Webcast, patent damages experts Armando Chavez (Echelon Analytics) and Eric Forister (EconOne Research) will provide the audience with an overview of the objective of apportionment of patent damages, examples of the various apportionment methodologies that have been applied, and a discussion of recent and notable cases where the courts have decided on issues related to apportionment.



Key topics include:



· Patent Damages Overview

· Objective of Apportionment

· Apportionment Overview

· Example Apportionment Methodologies

· Application of Apportionment Issues in Selected Cases



About Armando Chavez



For more than 20 years, Armando Chavez has focused primarily on the quantification of intellectual property damages and analysis in commercial litigation matters. Mr. Chavez has testified in federal and state civil case proceedings and has extensive experience on matters involving intellectual property damages, valuation, breach of contract, business interruption, and licensing and/or sale of assets. Mr. Chavez has also been involved in non-litigation consulting regarding patent licensing and valuation.



Mr. Chavez has conducted numerous complex analyses involving reasonable royalty, lost profits, present value, lost sales, incremental profit rates, cost of development, unjust enrichment, lost earnings, profit measurement, manufacturing and marketing capacity, fixed and variable costs, interest on damages, and potential technology/brand licensing or acquisition.



Mr. Chavez has assisted many companies and law firms in the identification of relevant financial information, in the development of damage claims, and in the review of appropriate financial/damages considerations and related case strategies. Mr. Chavez has prepared or assisted in the preparation of a significant number of expert reports and assessments of claims of damages submitted in litigation. The matters in which Mr. Chavez has consulted have involved Fortune 500, multi-national, and mid and small-sized companies across a wide variety of industries, including consumer products, telecommunications, medical/pharmaceutical, sporting equipment, Internet/software, oil & gas, automotive, computer storage, construction, financial services, chemical, entertainment and semiconductor.



About Echelon Analytics



Echelon Analytics is a nationally recognized leader in economic and financial analysis, expert witness services, financial and forensic investigations, and business consulting. From its offices in Dallas, Houston and Salt Lake City, the firm works with law firms, corporations, government entities, and private individuals across the United States and internationally in matters involving commercial damages, intellectual property disputes and valuation, and banking and finance litigation.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



