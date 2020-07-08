Elwyn Names New Chief Operating Officer

Press Releases Elwyn Press Release

Elwyn has promoted Len Kirby to Chief Operating Officer of the national human services organization. Kirby most recently served as Senior Vice President of Elwyn’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Division.

“Throughout his career, Len has been called upon to turn around distressed units, programs, and service lines," said Chuck McLister, Elwyn’s President and CEO. "He is a problem solver, head-to-toe. He is also a great clinician, a smart businessperson, and a resolute humanitarian. Len’s humble demeanor disguises sturdy and creative leadership. During the COVID-19 crisis emergency, Len has led this organization through one of its greatest challenges, and his efforts have literally been life-saving. We are very proud to announce Len in this new role for Elwyn."



As COO, Len will have oversight of all program areas and will work directly and collaboratively across the organization to ensure programs operate effectively. Elwyn is completing a realignment process that includes newly defined service lines, including Adult Behavioral Health, Supports for Living, and Children’s Services.



“I am excited to begin this new role at Elwyn, and I believe this organization is at a critical moment where we have the opportunity to increase and expand the impact we have in the Delaware Valley and other regions around the country,” said Kirby. “Elwyn is an historic organization – the oldest continually operating of its kind in the nation – and we want to make sure it continues to be a leader of services for those with challenges that Elwyn is uniquely equipped to provide.”



