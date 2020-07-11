Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Feldstein Insurance Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Feldstein Insurance Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Feldstein Insurance: COVID-19 Increases the Value of Local Insurance Agencies

By having a trusted, local insurance agency, you have solid coverage, value, and peace of mind.

Riverside, CA, July 11, 2020 --(



Neighbors are feeling uncertain, depressed, and lacking a sense of control. In fact, (clinicial) depression is defined as a sense of helplessness and hopelessness; a perceived lack of control. (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders - 5th Edition).



One way for a family or small business owner to instill confidence and assert control is to know that their homes, vehicles, businesses and lives are well protected. To know that they've addressed as many potential "what-ifs" as is humanly possible.



Think of it. Our military doesn't go into battle without the proper equipment. A contractor doesn't show up without the necessary tools. Insurance is a way to reduce risk, leading to fewer concerns and less uncertainty.



To that end, one thing to take from this pandemic experience is that insurance, Medicare plans, health insurance and small business insurance, should never be quickly purchased and put on a shelf.



Upon filing a claim it is not the time to find out that one's coverage is incomplete.



These small business owners and families are recognizing the importance of having a local broker, offering multiple types of insurance. This saves time and money.



When such a "what-if" situation occurs, no one wants to have to contact multiple agencies. Efficiency is the order of the day. That's why Feldstein Insurance Services strives to be their clients' one point of contact for all of their insurance.



Using a local broker means being well-protected, having personal service, and an expert who understands the unique nature of the risks and hazards the Inland Empire. Especially during a pandemic or immediately after a natural disaster, this can be priceless. Local brokers also give back to the community by volunteering, serving on non-profit boards, and supporting community organizations. These organizations have been some of the hardest hit this year and deserve all of our support.



And, it does not cost more to use a local broker than getting insurance directly from a carrier (or online).



Feldstein Insurance Services strives to be -the- local agency. They offer a variety of solid insurance from top-rated carriers, at affordable premiums.



They're prompt, friendly, and always available in-person, via email, by phone, and Zoom.



What makes them different is their varied experience in healthcare, retirement plans, and insurance. Hence, the agency doesn't just offer insurance because they can or, for example 10,000 people are turning 65 each day. They do so because they're well-versed at it and enjoy helping clients navigate the ever-changing world of insurance. So, whether it's a Medicare plan, small business, home, or life insurance, they can be counted on through thick and thin.



There's no time like now to take advantage of an insurance review. This helps identify potential gaps and individualize coverage to each client's needs. As noted above, this can restore much needed confidence and enable folks to focus more of their attention on work, school and family.



"When it comes to obtaining insurance, there's a handful of ways to do so. Millenials are probably drawn to online or 'instant' options while others may call a carrier directly," said Marc Feldstein, owner of Feldstein Insurance.



He continued: "Although so many of us are home, it doesn't mean we've got time to waste or nothing to do. So, a local broker is an even better option now than it was before." Riverside, CA, July 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most significant events of our time.Neighbors are feeling uncertain, depressed, and lacking a sense of control. In fact, (clinicial) depression is defined as a sense of helplessness and hopelessness; a perceived lack of control. (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders - 5th Edition).One way for a family or small business owner to instill confidence and assert control is to know that their homes, vehicles, businesses and lives are well protected. To know that they've addressed as many potential "what-ifs" as is humanly possible.Think of it. Our military doesn't go into battle without the proper equipment. A contractor doesn't show up without the necessary tools. Insurance is a way to reduce risk, leading to fewer concerns and less uncertainty.To that end, one thing to take from this pandemic experience is that insurance, Medicare plans, health insurance and small business insurance, should never be quickly purchased and put on a shelf.Upon filing a claim it is not the time to find out that one's coverage is incomplete.These small business owners and families are recognizing the importance of having a local broker, offering multiple types of insurance. This saves time and money.When such a "what-if" situation occurs, no one wants to have to contact multiple agencies. Efficiency is the order of the day. That's why Feldstein Insurance Services strives to be their clients' one point of contact for all of their insurance.Using a local broker means being well-protected, having personal service, and an expert who understands the unique nature of the risks and hazards the Inland Empire. Especially during a pandemic or immediately after a natural disaster, this can be priceless. Local brokers also give back to the community by volunteering, serving on non-profit boards, and supporting community organizations. These organizations have been some of the hardest hit this year and deserve all of our support.And, it does not cost more to use a local broker than getting insurance directly from a carrier (or online).Feldstein Insurance Services strives to be -the- local agency. They offer a variety of solid insurance from top-rated carriers, at affordable premiums.They're prompt, friendly, and always available in-person, via email, by phone, and Zoom.What makes them different is their varied experience in healthcare, retirement plans, and insurance. Hence, the agency doesn't just offer insurance because they can or, for example 10,000 people are turning 65 each day. They do so because they're well-versed at it and enjoy helping clients navigate the ever-changing world of insurance. So, whether it's a Medicare plan, small business, home, or life insurance, they can be counted on through thick and thin.There's no time like now to take advantage of an insurance review. This helps identify potential gaps and individualize coverage to each client's needs. As noted above, this can restore much needed confidence and enable folks to focus more of their attention on work, school and family."When it comes to obtaining insurance, there's a handful of ways to do so. Millenials are probably drawn to online or 'instant' options while others may call a carrier directly," said Marc Feldstein, owner of Feldstein Insurance.He continued: "Although so many of us are home, it doesn't mean we've got time to waste or nothing to do. So, a local broker is an even better option now than it was before." Contact Information Feldstein Insurance Services

Marc Feldstein

951-384-1857



https://mailchi.mp/786ab215144f/marcsyouragent



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Feldstein Insurance Services Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend