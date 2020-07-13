2020 Learning! 100 Award Winners Revealed - NFL, NASCAR and Choice Hotels Join the Winners Circle

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elearning! Magazine Press Release

Over these ten years, the Learning! 100 has recognized organizations from Amazon to ZoomInfo; Teams of 3 to 1.5 million; all whom continue to innovate, collaborate, and develop learning cultures that drive enterprise and talent performance.



In 2020, these Learning! 100 winners have solved business problems every learning team grapples with: learner engagement, the challenge of rapidly evolving technology, changing learning needs, and the COVID-19 pandemic. But, learning teams never quit. They innovated, collaborated, and tapped talent across the world to help. The 2020 Learning! 100 winners represent the best in learning.



This year, the National Football League hosted the first virtual NFL draft. The Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy shared their training expertise with other federal agencies. Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative and U.S. Office of Personnel Management collaborated on Total Learning Architecture, an open learning ecosystem.



Many organizations have reacted and filled the gaps created by COVID-19. Florida Virtual Schools, Khan Academy, PBS, Scholastic, Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Health, and many learning organizations, have opened their learning resources and portals for free to parents, students, educators, and enterprises in need.



Let's honor the top 25 Learning! 100 organizations and thank them for their leadership, innovation, collaboration, and humanity. The 2020 Learning! 100 winners are listed below and featured in the Celebration of Excellence Video viewable at: https://vimeo.com/435808142



Rank



Company Name



1 Choice Hotels International



2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc



3 U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs VA Acquisition Academy



4 Florida Virtual School



5 National Football League



6 Agilent Technologies Inc



7 FedEx Express



8 Watco Companies, LLC



9 NASCAR



10 Apple Federal Credit Union



11 Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative



12 U.S. Office of Personnel Management



13 Publicis Media



14 Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Center for Development of Security Excellence



15 National Institutes of Allergy & Health



16 Khan Academy



17 Kaplan Financial UK



18 PBS Learning



19 Center for Disease Control



20 Scholastic



21 ZoomInfo (formerly DiscoverOrg)



22 National Ballet School of Canada



23 OSL Retail Svcs



24 Master Electronics



25 2J Supply



About the Learning! 100 Award

The Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning! 100 Awards recognize the top organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Whether your firm is large or small, learning is department-led or enterprise-wide, you should consider applying for the Learning! 100 Awards.



About

