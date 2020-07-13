2020 Learning! 100 Award Winners Revealed - NFL, NASCAR and Choice Hotels Join the Winners Circle

Phoenix, AZ, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The 10th Annual Learning! 100 Award Committee is honored to reveal the top 25 award-winner rankings which include NFL, NASCAR and Choice Hotels. The Learning! 100 Award recognizes the world’s top global learning organizations for innovation, collaboration, and learning culture that drives organizational performance.
Over these ten years, the Learning! 100 has recognized organizations from Amazon to ZoomInfo; Teams of 3 to 1.5 million; all whom continue to innovate, collaborate, and develop learning cultures that drive enterprise and talent performance.
In 2020, these Learning! 100 winners have solved business problems every learning team grapples with: learner engagement, the challenge of rapidly evolving technology, changing learning needs, and the COVID-19 pandemic. But, learning teams never quit. They innovated, collaborated, and tapped talent across the world to help. The 2020 Learning! 100 winners represent the best in learning.
This year, the National Football League hosted the first virtual NFL draft. The Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy shared their training expertise with other federal agencies. Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative and U.S. Office of Personnel Management collaborated on Total Learning Architecture, an open learning ecosystem.
Many organizations have reacted and filled the gaps created by COVID-19. Florida Virtual Schools, Khan Academy, PBS, Scholastic, Center for Disease Control, National Institute of Health, and many learning organizations, have opened their learning resources and portals for free to parents, students, educators, and enterprises in need.
Let's honor the top 25 Learning! 100 organizations and thank them for their leadership, innovation, collaboration, and humanity. The 2020 Learning! 100 winners are listed below and featured in the Celebration of Excellence Video viewable at: https://vimeo.com/435808142
1 Choice Hotels International
2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc
3 U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs VA Acquisition Academy
4 Florida Virtual School
5 National Football League
6 Agilent Technologies Inc
7 FedEx Express
8 Watco Companies, LLC
9 NASCAR
10 Apple Federal Credit Union
11 Advanced Distributed Learning Initiative
12 U.S. Office of Personnel Management
13 Publicis Media
14 Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Center for Development of Security Excellence
15 National Institutes of Allergy & Health
16 Khan Academy
17 Kaplan Financial UK
18 PBS Learning
19 Center for Disease Control
20 Scholastic
21 ZoomInfo (formerly DiscoverOrg)
22 National Ballet School of Canada
23 OSL Retail Svcs
24 Master Electronics
25 2J Supply
About the Learning! 100 Award
The Learning! 100 Award recognizes excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning! 100 Awards recognize the top organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance. Whether your firm is large or small, learning is department-led or enterprise-wide, you should consider applying for the Learning! 100 Awards.
CU2 LLC produces the Learning! 100 Awards and is a privately held media and awards event management company. CU2 produces The Best of Elearning!, Learning! 100, Learning! Champions, and Maggie Awards. Learn more at: www.Cu2co.com , MaggieAwards.com, and 2elearning.com Follow us online at: http://www.2elearning.com; on Twitter at 2elearning and WPAMaggieAwards; via Facebook at Elearning!-Magazine; and LinkedIn at Elearning! Magazine Network, Learning! 100, Best of Elearning! and MaggieAwards.