

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Dr. Eric Forister, Senior Economist, EconOne Research to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Apportionment of Patent Damages: What You Need to Know and Do in 2020

New York, NY, July 09, 2020 --(



Event Summary



Apportionment is an important consideration when quantifying damages in patent litigation, both in lost profits and reasonable royalty cases.



As the patent infringement landscape evolves, companies and their counsel are well served to understand how various district courts and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have approached the issue of apportionment.



In this live Webcast, patent damages experts Armando Chavez (Echelon Analytics) and Eric Forister (EconOne Research) will provide the audience with an overview of the objective of apportionment of patent damages, examples of the various apportionment methodologies that have been applied, and a discussion of recent and notable cases where the courts have decided on issues related to apportionment.



Key topics include:



- Patent Damages Overview

- Objective of Apportionment

- Apportionment Overview

- Example Apportionment Methodologies

- Application of Apportionment Issues in Selected Cases



About Dr. Eric Forister



Dr. Eric Forister is an expert economist with testifying experience on market definition, market power, sampling, and damages. His expertise includes applying advanced statistical techniques to datasets, synthesizing information from documents, and designing and evaluating surveys. He focuses on relevant questions to tackle complex issues with an efficient and effective style of communication. Dr. Forister also has extensive experience consulting on issues including royalty rates, lost profits, sampling, survey design, overcharges, common impact, and materiality. He is a Senior Economist at Econ One and can be reached for more information upon request. Learn more at www.econone.com/staff-member/eric-forister



About EconOne Research



Econ One provides economic research and consulting on issues relating to markets, competition, regulation, and valuation. We offer in-house expertise in applied economic theory, econometrics, statistics, market strategies, large-scale project management, electronic data manipulation, and graphics. Our strength is our staff--a diverse group of professionals combining an impressive set of academic credentials with years of experience in the arena of hands-on, practical economic research.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, July 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dr. Eric Forister, Senior Economist, EconOne Research will speak at its webcast entitled, “Apportionment of Patent Damages: What You Need to Know and Do in 2020 Live Webcast.” This event is scheduled on July 08, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.Event SummaryApportionment is an important consideration when quantifying damages in patent litigation, both in lost profits and reasonable royalty cases.As the patent infringement landscape evolves, companies and their counsel are well served to understand how various district courts and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit have approached the issue of apportionment.In this live Webcast, patent damages experts Armando Chavez (Echelon Analytics) and Eric Forister (EconOne Research) will provide the audience with an overview of the objective of apportionment of patent damages, examples of the various apportionment methodologies that have been applied, and a discussion of recent and notable cases where the courts have decided on issues related to apportionment.Key topics include:- Patent Damages Overview- Objective of Apportionment- Apportionment Overview- Example Apportionment Methodologies- Application of Apportionment Issues in Selected CasesAbout Dr. Eric ForisterDr. Eric Forister is an expert economist with testifying experience on market definition, market power, sampling, and damages. His expertise includes applying advanced statistical techniques to datasets, synthesizing information from documents, and designing and evaluating surveys. He focuses on relevant questions to tackle complex issues with an efficient and effective style of communication. Dr. Forister also has extensive experience consulting on issues including royalty rates, lost profits, sampling, survey design, overcharges, common impact, and materiality. He is a Senior Economist at Econ One and can be reached for more information upon request. Learn more at www.econone.com/staff-member/eric-foristerAbout EconOne ResearchEcon One provides economic research and consulting on issues relating to markets, competition, regulation, and valuation. We offer in-house expertise in applied economic theory, econometrics, statistics, market strategies, large-scale project management, electronic data manipulation, and graphics. Our strength is our staff--a diverse group of professionals combining an impressive set of academic credentials with years of experience in the arena of hands-on, practical economic research.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group