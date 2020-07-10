Press Releases FrankCrum Press Release

Receive press releases from FrankCrum: By Email RSS Feeds: FrankCrum Names Co-Presidents

FrankCrum, a professional employer organization based in Clearwater, Florida, announces new co-presidents.

Clearwater, FL, July 10, 2020 --(



Haley and Matt have been with the company for 13 years and 12 years respectively. Both serve as Presidents of affiliated companies: Haley for FrankCrum Staffing, and Matt for Frank Winston Crum Insurance and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. In their role as co-presidents of FrankCrum, Haley and Matt will be jointly responsible for operations, product, customer service, technology, marketing and compliance.



Haley and Matt Crum will be taking over as president from founder Frank Crum Jr., who will remain with the company as CEO. Frank Crum Jr. will focus on sales, finance and overall company leadership.



"Haley and Matt have been contributing to company strategy and operational excellence for many years now, and their combined leadership has enabled tremendous progress for our company and for the business clients we serve. They have each earned the respect of the leadership team and the staff, making this promotion a very natural step," Crum said of Haley and Matt.



“I’m honored and excited to work with my brother to continue the legacy that my dad started many years ago. So many talented individuals have contributed to company success, and I look forward to seeing how much more we can accomplish,” Haley Crum commented.



“Our business has grown by leaps and bounds, and with that comes many challenges and opportunities. I hope to continue to help re-shape and advance the way we deliver products and services to our clients, with an eye toward simplicity and efficiency,” stated Matt Crum. Clearwater, FL, July 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FrankCrum, a professional employer organization based in Clearwater, announces today that Haley Crum and Matt Crum, who are brother and sister, will be co-presidents.Haley and Matt have been with the company for 13 years and 12 years respectively. Both serve as Presidents of affiliated companies: Haley for FrankCrum Staffing, and Matt for Frank Winston Crum Insurance and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. In their role as co-presidents of FrankCrum, Haley and Matt will be jointly responsible for operations, product, customer service, technology, marketing and compliance.Haley and Matt Crum will be taking over as president from founder Frank Crum Jr., who will remain with the company as CEO. Frank Crum Jr. will focus on sales, finance and overall company leadership."Haley and Matt have been contributing to company strategy and operational excellence for many years now, and their combined leadership has enabled tremendous progress for our company and for the business clients we serve. They have each earned the respect of the leadership team and the staff, making this promotion a very natural step," Crum said of Haley and Matt.“I’m honored and excited to work with my brother to continue the legacy that my dad started many years ago. So many talented individuals have contributed to company success, and I look forward to seeing how much more we can accomplish,” Haley Crum commented.“Our business has grown by leaps and bounds, and with that comes many challenges and opportunities. I hope to continue to help re-shape and advance the way we deliver products and services to our clients, with an eye toward simplicity and efficiency,” stated Matt Crum. Contact Information FrankCrum

Devon Murray

813-679-0066



frankcrum.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FrankCrum